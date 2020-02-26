BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SmileDirectClub, Beyond Meat, Walt Disney, Toll Brothers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose about 1% on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus. .N

At 11:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.24% at 27,417.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.29% at 3,168.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.65% at 9,113.542. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TJX Companies Inc <TJX.N>, up 8.3% ** CME Group Inc <CME.O>, up 5.1% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Lowe's Companies Inc <LOW.N>, down 2.1% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 1.9% ** D.R. Horton Inc <DHI.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 26.4% ** Blue Apron Holding <APRN.N>, up 21.7% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Dycom Industries <DY.N>, down 21.1 % ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, down 18.5 % ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 13.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tarena International Inc <TEDU.O>, up 45% ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc <SLS.O>, up 35.7% ** Nemaura Medical Inc <NMRD.O>, up 31% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, down 54.4% ** SmileDirectClub Inc <SDC.O>, down 27.4% ** Menlo Therapeutics <MNLO.O>, down 24.5% ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Slips after co-CEO steps down ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 27.4%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub slumps after Q4 loss, PT cuts ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Up as Starbucks to launch co's breakfast sandwich in Canada ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Eyes third straight day of trading in red BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak to worsen global auto sales decline in 2020 - Moody's ** Lowe's Co Inc LOW.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Lowe's eyes 3-month low on weak outlook, Q4 sales miss ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.7% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak to worsen global auto sales decline in 2020 - Moody's ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity upgrades on pain relief device, pipeline ** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Weibo Corp falls on bleak Q1 forecast due to coronavirus impact ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 164.6%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Home Depot to reap spending benefits next year ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Disney drops after Robert Iger steps down as CEO ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Slips on weak full-year profit forecast ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Malaysian company for immuno-supportive formula ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Patent wins and buyout next value drivers for Amarin ** Menlo Therapeutics Inc MNLO.O: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Falls as mid-stage chronic itch study fails ** TJX Cos Inc TJX.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Gains on stellar comparable sales beat for holiday quarter ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Nike slips on report of HSBC downgrade ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Falls on "conservative" revenue outlook for 2020 ** United Therapeutics Corp UTHR.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 22.1%

BUZZ-Moderna continues climb as coronavirus vaccine outweighs mixed Q4 report ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Falls after flagging 2020 revenue hit from coronavirus ** Alarm.com Holdings Inc ALRM.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, higher FY forecast ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 11.4% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-U.S. housing stocks fall on rating downgrades, Toll Brothers profit miss ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Plummets as coronavirus outbreak prompts weak FY forecast The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.89%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.05%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.55%

