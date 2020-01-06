BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SmileDirectClub, Alphabet, Habit Restaurants, Roku

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Gains for internet giants Amazon and Alphabet helped Wall Street's S&P 500 index steady following early losses on Monday sparked by rising tensions in the Middle East. .N

At 13:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.04% at 28,622.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,237.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.22% at 9,040.975. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 6.8% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 4.6% ** Salesforce.com Inc <CRM.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour A <UAA.N>, down 5.9% ** Under Armour C <UA.N>, down 5% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mechel PAO <MTL.N>, up 34.3% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 28.3% ** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 15.2% ** FinVolution Group <FINV.N>, down 9.8% ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CTI Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, up 190.3% ** Atyr Pharma Inc <LIFE.O>, up 44.7% ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc <CLUB.O>, up 34.8% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Edesa Biotech Inc <EDSA.O>, down 20 % ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc <OSMT.O>, down 19.6 % ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Scotiabank upgrades Halliburton, "concerned" about Schlumberger ahead of Q4 ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Perion Network climbs after raising full-year EBITDA target ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Rises on contract for hydrogen fuel cells ** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Slides on surprise Q2 loss, sales miss ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Shines on launch of new oral care products at Walmart BUZZ-Enjoys a "competitive moat" - Craig-Hallum ** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Gains on plans of collaborative study for diagnostic test ** AutoZone AZO.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades on near peak valuation ** ATyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: up 44.7%

BUZZ-aTyr Pharma surges on $8 mln license deal ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Up on 2020 sales outlook for rare neuromuscular disorder drug ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-RBC upgrades Salesforce.com to "top pick", hikes PT to Street-high ** Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Pivotal upgrades Alphabet, hopeful on Pichai regime ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Slips as JPMorgan resumes coverage with 'hold' ** Habit Restaurants Inc HABT.O: up 32.5%

BUZZ-Bounces on Yum Brands $375 mln buyout deal ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc OSMT.O: down 19.6%

BUZZ-Osmotica Pharma falls on stock offering launch ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls on $350 mln agreement to settle lawsuit ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Epizyme tumbles after co exercises $50 mln option to sell shares ** XP Inc XP.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Brazil broker XP Inc slips as some IPO banks tap the brakes ** Western Midstream Partners WES.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up on new agreements with Occidental Petroleum ** Roku Inc ROKU.O : up 4.2%

BUZZ-Roku surges after unveiling new brand partners ** Coeur Mining Inc CDE.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Roth Capital downgrades Coeur Mining on "unjustified" valuation ** Inpixon INPX.O : down 43.9%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in nearly five months on reverse stock spilt

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.06%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.44%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.22%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.07%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.40%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.