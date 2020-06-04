BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Smartsheet, Nio, Michaels Companies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as a rally fueled by optimism over an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 26,184. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.34% at 3,107, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 9,679.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 59.6% ** Zuora Inc <ZUO.N>, up 21.1% ** Overseas Shiphholding Group <OSG.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, down 18.8% ** Hubbell Inc <HUBB.N>, down 16.1% ** Navios Maritime Holding <NM.N>, down 14.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Titan Medical Inc <TMDI.O>, up 163.7% ** Cinedigm corp <CIDM.O>, up 93.1% ** Dolphin Entertainment <DLPN.O>, up 92.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** HL Acquisitions corp <HCCHR.O>, down 18.2% ** Ferroglobe Plc <GSM.O>, down 16% ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, down 15.9% ** Planet Fitness PLNT.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Raymond James downgrades on stretched valuation ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Sinks, analysts say sell-off overdone ** NMI Holdings Inc NMIH.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-MedTech sector to see meaningful impact as cos dial back manufacturing - JPM ** Twist Bioscience corp TWST.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on "record" May deliveries ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim starts coverage with 'buy' ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plans to cut 800 jobs ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ- : Drops on surprise quarterly loss due to virus hit ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Mizuho cuts Walgreens PT on low earnings visibility ** JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.N: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-: Jumps on favorable decision in U.S. ITC patent investigation

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.