BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sleep Number, Crocs, Cassava Sciences

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street rose on Thursday as a third straight decline in weekly jobless claims raised hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market was over, while energy stocks jumped on a rebound in oil prices..N

At 12:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.20% at 23,522.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.18% at 2,804.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.30% at 8,520.976. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Las Vegas Sands Corp <LVS.N>, up 10.4% ** Live Nation Entn <LYV.N>, up 9.5% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 8.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, down 21.3% ** W.W. Grainger Inc <GWW.N>, down 5.8% ** Apartment Investment and Management Co <AIV.N>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 31.5% ** IPath S&P GSCI CRUDE OL ETN <OIL.N>, up 26.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 27.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, down 21.3% ** SilverBow Resources Inc <SBOW.N>, down 16% ** ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil <SCO.N>, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sleep Number Corp <SNBR.O>, up 29.6% ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 27.6% ** Immunomedics Inc <IMMU.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** OpGen Equity Warrants <OPGNW.O>, down 92% ** Key Tronic Corp <KTCC.O>, down 18.8% ** Hoth Therapeutics Inc <HOTH.O>, down 17.9% ** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: down 21.3%

BUZZ-Invesco Ltd: Drops on weak first-quarter results ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 6.14%

BUZZ-Gilead: Falls on report that experimental COVID-19 drug flops in first trial

BUZZ-Gilead: Upcoming COVID-19 trial data may not be enough to draw conclusions - analyst

** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Opera set for best day in 2 weeks on upbeat Q1 outlook ** Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc REGN.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Regeneron's Eylea Q1 sales may not disappoint despite COVID-19 hit: Guggenheim ** Menlo Therapeutics Inc MNLO.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Menlo Therapeutics Inc: Rises on acne treatment deal in China ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 21.3%

BUZZ-Cassava Sciences Inc: Surges on NIH grant for Alzheimer's treatment ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Leap Therapeutics jumps on positive data from ongoing cancer drug study ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Blackstone jumps on higher Q1 profit ** Dominos Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Domino's Pizza sliced after withdrawing long-term outlook ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-TD Ameritrade Holding Corp: Drops on quarterly profit miss ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Enzo Biochem: Shares rise on COVID-19 test kit launch ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Snap announces $750 mln convertible debt offering, shares slip ** CNS Pharmaceutical Inc CNSP.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-CNS Pharma: Jumps on orphan drug designation application for cancer drug ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Marathon Petroleum's prelim. Q1 results slightly better-than-expected ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Gap: Falls as co warns of cash shortage to continue operations ** Immunic Inc IMUX.O: down 10.4%

BUZZ-Immunic Inc: Falls on discounted share placement ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 0.1% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 1.7% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: up 4.6% ** KB Home KBH.N: up 1.3%

** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders: Up as jobless claims fall ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Crocs Inc: Slides on Q1 earnings, revenue miss ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Expedia Group: Rises on plans to boost liquidity, cut costs ** Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc NEPT.O: up 22.2% BUZZ-Neptune Wellness: Shares gain; set to ship one mln units of hand sanitizer weekly ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Economic damage to dental practices makes situation dire for dental cos - Evercore ** Sleep Number Corp SNBR.O: up 29.6% BUZZ-Sleep Number Corp: Jumps on better-than expected quarterly profit ** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-CSX Corp: Cost controls pay off even as coronavirus hits sales, shares rise ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Grocery Outlet falls as secondary offering boosted by 50% ** Hershey Co HSY.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Hershey: Falls on Q1 profit miss, massive sales decline in China ** Target Corp TGT.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Target Corp: Falls on profit warning as it temporarily raises wages ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's results highlight bleak macro situation ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 2.6% BUZZ-Lam Research: Falls on lower-than-expected revenue ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 8.0% BUZZ- Aytu BioScience: Rises after distribution deal for COVID-19 tests ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 10.3% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 7.0% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 3.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainments Ltd MLCO.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands: Sees speedy recovery in Asia once virus-related restrictions ease ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.0% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 19.9% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 4.5% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 4.2% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 22.9% BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on production cuts, Gulf tensions ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc HLX.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Jumps on strong Q1 results ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Avis Budget Group: Surges after forecasting improving demand for summer ** DTE Energy Co DTE.N: down 1.3% BUZZ- DTE Energy: CS sees Q1 earnings miss estimates on coronavirus hit, cuts PT ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Shares up on Q1 sales rise, adjusted EPS forecast ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 22.0% BUZZ-Immunomedics set to hit two-decade high as FDA approves breast cancer therapy ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Alcoa Corp: Climbs on Q1 profit, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.80%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.38%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.83%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.23%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.35%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.86%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.60%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.96%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

