BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Slack Technologies, Oracle, Adobe, Noble Corp

U.S. stock index futures jumped over 5% on Friday after the S&P 500 and Dow posted their worst sessions since the 1987 "Black Monday" crash, lifted by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package to contain the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 8:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 5.26% at 22,195. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 5.10% at 2,595, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 5.65% at 7,622.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 45.1% ** Noble Corp <NE.N>, up 41.7% ** Itau Unibanco Holding SA <ITUB.K>, up 36.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Zuora Inc <ZUO.N>, down 12.7% ** North American Construction Group Ltd <NOA.N>, down 7.1% ** McEwen Mining Inc <MUX.N>, down 5.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Opko Health Inc <OPK.O>, up 50.0% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, up 44.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, down 18.3% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 17.1% ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, down 15.5% ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on bleak forecast; PT cuts ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Still confident on Adobe's market leadership ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus outbreak limits Oracle's visibility despite strong Q3 ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Coronavirus not Achilles heel, may boost streaming service - analyst ** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 19.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA clearance of machine vision system

