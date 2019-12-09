BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Skyworks, Qorvo, Canopy Growth, ArQule, Synthorx, PG&E, XBiotech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes treaded water on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on headlines around U.S.-China trade as planned tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec. 15. .N

At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 27,950.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.07% at 3,143.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 8,650.941. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4.3% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 4% ** Corning Inc <GLW.N>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc <IFF.N>, down 4.7% ** Seagate Technology <STX.O>, down 4.4% ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, up 24.2% ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, up 23.5% ** Antero Midstream Corp <AM.N>, up 21.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 31.8% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd <KOS.N>, down 17.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthorx Inc <THOR.O>, up 170.2% ** ArQule Inc <ARQL.O>, up 103.9% ** XBiotech Inc <XBIT.O>, up 79.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Precision BioSciences Inc <DTIL.O>, down 45.9% ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp <TKKSU.O>, down 17.5% ** Obseva SA <OBSV.O>, down 13.8% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.7% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks gain on report of BAML double-upgrade ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Rises on appointment of new CEO ** ArQule ARQL.O: up 103.9% ** Merck & Co MRK.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Surges after Merck offers 107% premium to buy co BUZZ-Street View: Merck's high-premium ArQule acquisition a good deal ** 3M MMM.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Citigroup cuts to 'neutral' citing litigation risk ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 31.8%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted buyout by UnitedHealth unit ** Synthorx THOR.O: up 170.2% ** Sanofi SNY.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Synthorx set for record high on Sanofi's $2.5 bln buyout offer ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: down 6.7% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Sangamo-Pfizer gene therapy data could pressure BioMarin shares - analyst ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Up on $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims ** Jianpu Technology Inc JT.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q3 results ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for late-stage study of anti-smoking drug ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Falls on stock-and-warrants offering ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 49.1%

BUZZ-Plummets on share offering 100% of public float ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Shares take off after Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight" ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co PHCF.O: up 18.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on closing of Granville Financial acquisition ** Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TCBI.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Gains as co to combine with rival Independent Bank Group ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: up 23.5%

BUZZ-Rises on midstream fee cuts, asset sale program ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls after JP Morgan downgrades to "neutral" ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-On 4-day skid after IPO lock-up ends ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 79.4%

BUZZ-Soars on $750 mln deal to sell anti-inflammatory drug to Janssen ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls on report of interest in DuPont unit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.10%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.09%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.24%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.26%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.