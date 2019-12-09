BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Skyworks, Qorvo, Canopy Growth, ArQule, Synthorx, PG&E, XBiotech
Wall Street's main indexes treaded water on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on headlines around U.S.-China trade as planned tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec. 15. .N
At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 27,950.8. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.07% at 3,143.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.06% at 8,650.941. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 4.3% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 4% ** Corning Inc <GLW.N>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc <IFF.N>, down 4.7% ** Seagate Technology <STX.O>, down 4.4% ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, up 24.2% ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, up 23.5% ** Antero Midstream Corp <AM.N>, up 21.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 31.8% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd <KOS.N>, down 17.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthorx Inc <THOR.O>, up 170.2% ** ArQule Inc <ARQL.O>, up 103.9% ** XBiotech Inc <XBIT.O>, up 79.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Precision BioSciences Inc <DTIL.O>, down 45.9% ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp <TKKSU.O>, down 17.5% ** Obseva SA <OBSV.O>, down 13.8% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.7% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks gain on report of BAML double-upgrade ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 12.7%
BUZZ-Rises on appointment of new CEO ** ArQule ARQL.O: up 103.9% ** Merck & Co MRK.N: down 0.3%
BUZZ-Surges after Merck offers 107% premium to buy co BUZZ-Street View: Merck's high-premium ArQule acquisition a good deal ** 3M MMM.N: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Falls as Citigroup cuts to 'neutral' citing litigation risk ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 31.8%
BUZZ-Drops on discounted buyout by UnitedHealth unit ** Synthorx THOR.O: up 170.2% ** Sanofi SNY.O: down 1.7%
BUZZ-Synthorx set for record high on Sanofi's $2.5 bln buyout offer ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: down 6.7% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.1%
BUZZ-Sangamo-Pfizer gene therapy data could pressure BioMarin shares - analyst ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 17.1%
BUZZ-Up on $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims ** Jianpu Technology Inc JT.N: down 5.8%
BUZZ-Slips on weak Q3 results ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O: up 13.7%
BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for late-stage study of anti-smoking drug ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 2.6%
BUZZ-Falls on stock-and-warrants offering ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 49.1%
BUZZ-Plummets on share offering 100% of public float ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 12.9%
BUZZ-Shares take off after Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight" ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co PHCF.O: up 18.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on closing of Granville Financial acquisition ** Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TCBI.O: up 11.2%
BUZZ-Gains as co to combine with rival Independent Bank Group ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: up 23.5%
BUZZ-Rises on midstream fee cuts, asset sale program ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Falls after JP Morgan downgrades to "neutral" ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: down 1.8%
BUZZ-On 4-day skid after IPO lock-up ends ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 79.4%
BUZZ-Soars on $750 mln deal to sell anti-inflammatory drug to Janssen ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N: down 4.7%
BUZZ-Falls on report of interest in DuPont unit
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.28%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.34%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.16%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.10%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.09%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.35%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.21%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.28%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.08%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.24%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.26%
(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)
