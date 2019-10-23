BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Skechers USA, Whirlpool, Boeing, Nasdaq, Blackstone

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were propped up by a rise in shares of Boeing and Apple, but gains were capped as weak earnings from Caterpillar and Texas instruments raised concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on global growth. .N

At 11:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.25% at 26,856.33. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.21% at 3,002.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.20% at 8,120.651. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Rollins Inc <ROL.N>, up 7.3% ** Avery Dennison Corp <AVY.N>, up 7.7% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.OQ>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Texas Instrument Inc <TXN.OQ>, down 6.5% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, down 5.7% ** Analog Devices Inc <ADI.OQ>, down 4.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Electromed Inc <ELMD.N>, up 13.8% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 13.4% ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SALT.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Resideo Technologies <REZI.N>, down 41% ** K12 Inc <LRN.N>, down 21.6% ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 36.9% ** PB Bancorp Inc <PBBI.O>, up 30.5% ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, down 27.1% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, down 16.3% ** iRobot Corp <IRBT.O>, down 12.4% ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-OKPO Health drops on planned $100 mln stock offering

** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Skechers USA falls on Q3 profit miss, weak forecast

** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N : down 1.3%

BUZZ-Whirlpool: Falls on Q3 sales miss

** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 41.0%

BUZZ-Resideo Tech: Hits record low after Oppenheimer downgrades, CFO steps down

** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Boston Scientific up on Q3 revenue beat

** New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-New Mountain Finance down on stock deal

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Alexion: Up after quarterly beat on Soliris strength

** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.O : down 6.5%

BUZZ-Texas Instrument: Eyes worst day in a decade after revenue outlook disappoints

** Reed's Inc REED.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Reed's sinks to new lows on planned stock offering

** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-iRobot: Slumps after cutting FY profit, revenue outlook due to tariff-related expenses

** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Eli Lilly slips as Q3 revenue misses on disappointing diabetes drug sales

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Guardion Health Sciences: Up after receiving extended patent for MapcatSF

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Boeing: Jumps on reaffirmation of timeline for 737 MAX's return

** BioGen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug revival may encourage attempts to salvage failed trials - Citi

** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Invesco up on profit beat, cost savings from OppenheimerFunds deal

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Walgreens Boots Alliance: JPM downgrades, adopts 'wait and see approach'

** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment drops to over 4-year low after soft quarter

** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Stage Stores Inc rises after announcing in-store pick-up of Amazon orders

** Hanger Inc HNGR.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Hanger surges, set to join S&P SmallCap 600

** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Waitr Holdings: Slides after brokerage downgrades, slashes PT

** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Clearside Biomedical: Up after licensing deal with Bausch Health

** Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Soleno Therapeutics drops on deep-discounted stock offering

** PB Bancorp Inc PBBI.O: up 30.5%

BUZZ-PB Bancorp Inc jumps on Centreville Bank's buyout offer ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Thermo Fisher Scientific: Surges after Q3 results wows ** Rollins Inc ROL.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Rollins Inc: Jumps to 6-month high on Q3 profit beat, special dividend ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Nasdaq rises as profit beats on strength in non-trading units ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Apple: Up after Morgan Stanley sees TV+ boosting 2020 service rev, raises PT ** Lithia Motors Inc LAD.N: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Lithia Motors accelerates to all-time high on Q3 beat ** PDL BioPharma Inc PDLI.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-PDL BioPharma jumps as investor urges board to evaluate options ** Sharps Compliance Corp SMED.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Sharps Compliance gains on upbeat Q1 results ** WW Grainger GWW.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-WW Grainger: Profit miss, weakness across segments send shares tumbling ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O : up 8.4%

BUZZ-Crowdstrike: Jumps as Instinet initiates coverage with 'buy' ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N : down 4.7%

BUZZ-ServiceNow: Down on surprise CEO exit ** Reliant Bancorp Inc RBNC.O : down 4.9%

BUZZ-Reliant Bancorp falls on $123.4 mln deal to buy peer ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N : up 4.8%

BUZZ-Blackstone shares shine after Q3 profit beat ** Healthcare Services Group Inc HCSG.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Healthcare Services Group: Slumps after two brokerages cut PTs on profit miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.41%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.86%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

flat

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.78%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.29%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

