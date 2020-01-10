BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Six Flags, Foot Locker, GrubHub, Urban Outfitters

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Friday, aided by technology stocks, while slower-than-expected domestic job growth in December shaved off some early gains. .N

At 9:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.11% at 28,960. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 3,282.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 9,042.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Synnex Corp <SNX.N>, up 8.6% ** Kadmon Holdings Inc <KDMN.N>, up 7.6% ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, up 6.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 17.7% ** GrubHub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 8.9% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Longevity Acquisition Corp <LOACR.O>, up 125.6% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 50.4% ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, up 43.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** AGBA Acquisition Ltd <AGBAR.O>, down 83% ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc <PTLA.O>, down 41% ** Energy Focus Inc <EFOI.O>, down 32.1% ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.N: down 17.5% premarket BUZZ-Matinas BioPharma drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as holiday sales disappoint ** Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: down 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as discounting by rivals prompts forecast cut ** KB Home KBH.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q4 revenue misses on lower home prices ** Jason Industries Inc JASN.O: down 27.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq de-listing notice ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Synnex gains on plans to separate into two publicly listed cos, upbeat Q4 results ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after delivering on promise of bumper special dividend ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides after denying reports of sale process ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 1.8% premarket ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks: Mizuho raises rating on 5G handset outlook ** Infosys Ltd INFY.K: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Infosys: U.S. shares hit three-month high on Q3 profit beat ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 23.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial results of arthritis drug ** VOXX International Corp VOXX.O: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 report ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades on 'notable' risks ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O: down 41.0% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after disappointing Q4 earnings ** Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP.N: down 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Kimbell Royalty Partners slides on public offering ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Susquehanna moves to sidelines ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 50.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on receiving all-cash buyout proposal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data in herpes virus vaccine trials ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Blueprint Medicines cancer drug has compelling clinical profile ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Dermira rises after Eli Lilly agrees to buy for $1.1 bln ** CounterPath Corp CPAH.O: up 43.4% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 years on deal with Honeywell ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 17.7% premarket BUZZ-At half mast: Six Flags set to hit 5-year low on China woes ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after depression treatment shows promise in early-stage study

