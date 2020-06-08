BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sino-Global Shipping, Michaels Companies, Applied DNA

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, building on last week's sharp gains after a surprisingly upbeat jobs report raised bets of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.07% at 27,402.42. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.57% at 3,212.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.33% at 9,846.614. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 17.6% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 12.6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 12.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, down 4% ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, down 3.2% ** Corteva Inc <CTVA.N>, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nine Energy Service <NINE.N>, up 127.3%

** AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT.N, up 107.2%

** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N, up 90.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 19.2% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas <DRIP.N>, down 15.5% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rignet Inc <RNET.O>, up 94.7% ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 92.9% ** Digital Ally <DGLY.O>, up 89.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Opiant Pharmaceuticles <OPNT.O>, down 26% ** Ekso Bionics Holding <EKSO.O>, down 22.8% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 15.1% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O: down 19.0%

BUZZ-India's Yatra sees worst day in a month on Ebix merger termination ** Chevron corp CVX: up 0.9%

BUZZ-JPM hikes PT on attractive cash margins, global asset base ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains as China sales of Model 3 more than triple in May ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler see promise in contraceptive drug ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' on storage demand growth ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Copper to gain as trends signal demand surge - Jefferies ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.6% ** Carnival corp CCL.N: up 12.3% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines, cruise stocks jump on faster economic recovery hopes ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-KeyBanc sees improving sales as U.S. states reopen; upgrades ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Gains after debt swap with creditors ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Evercore raises to 'outperform' on automotive demand recovery ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals OPNT.O: down 26.0% ** Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N: down 19.2%

BUZZ-Opiant Pharma, Emergent BioSolutions: Down after Teva wins patent dispute ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-RBC hikes Amazon's PT to a Street high of $3,300, says co primed to be structural winner ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.8% ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-U.S. stay-at-home stocks fall as businesses reopen ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q3 profit ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: up 89.3%

BUZZ-Second equity raise in a week takes some steam out of shares ** International Flavor & Fragrances IFF.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Slides after weak start to Q2 ** Aimmune Therapeutics AIMT.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from peanut allergy drug trial ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA clearance for Zika detection test ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Needham upgrades on shift towards online realtors, shares rise ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Sinks on discounted share offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: up 38.8%

BUZZ-Nears five-month high as JPM upgrades on likely sales growth ** Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO.O: down 22.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on direct stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Up on positive results for experimental gene therapy ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Adopts poison pill, shares rise ** Sino-Global Shipping SINO.O: up 47.6%

BUZZ-Surges on new service agreement ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rises on advancing COVID-19 vaccine development ** Clearwater Paper corp CLW.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Gains on raised Q2 outlook on strong tissue demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.93%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.44%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.34%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.74%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.51%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC COTY BA CCL AMCR DVA CTVA NINE MITT CHK EBS DRIP HIBS RNET SPCB DGLY OPNT EKSO USEG GILD CSCO YTRA TSLA EVFM STX FCX AAL WYNN DNKN SNDL NXPI AMZN NFLX WORK THO IFF AIMT CEMI ZG TOPS MIK SRPT ON SINO APDN CLW CVX

Other Topics

Commodities Banking US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular