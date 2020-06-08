BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sino-Global Shipping, Michaels Companies, Applied DNA

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, building on last week's sharp gains after a surprisingly upbeat jobs report raised bets of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.07% at 27,402.42. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.57% at 3,212.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.33% at 9,846.614. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 17.6% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 12.6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 12.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, down 4% ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, down 3.2% ** Corteva Inc <CTVA.N>, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nine Energy Service <NINE.N>, up 127.3%

** AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT.N, up 107.2%

** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N, up 90.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Emergent Biosolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 19.2% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas <DRIP.N>, down 15.5% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 12.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rignet Inc <RNET.O>, up 94.7% ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 92.9% ** Digital Ally <DGLY.O>, up 89.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Opiant Pharmaceuticles <OPNT.O>, down 26% ** Ekso Bionics Holding <EKSO.O>, down 22.8% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 15.1% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O: down 19.0%

BUZZ-India's Yatra sees worst day in a month on Ebix merger termination ** Chevron corp CVX: up 0.9%

BUZZ-JPM hikes PT on attractive cash margins, global asset base ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains as China sales of Model 3 more than triple in May ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler see promise in contraceptive drug ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' on storage demand growth ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Copper to gain as trends signal demand surge - Jefferies ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.6% ** Carnival corp CCL.N: up 12.3% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines, cruise stocks jump on faster economic recovery hopes ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-KeyBanc sees improving sales as U.S. states reopen; upgrades ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Gains after debt swap with creditors ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Evercore raises to 'outperform' on automotive demand recovery ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals OPNT.O: down 26.0% ** Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N: down 19.2%

BUZZ-Opiant Pharma, Emergent BioSolutions: Down after Teva wins patent dispute ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-RBC hikes Amazon's PT to a Street high of $3,300, says co primed to be structural winner ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.8% ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-U.S. stay-at-home stocks fall as businesses reopen ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q3 profit ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: up 89.3%

BUZZ-Second equity raise in a week takes some steam out of shares ** International Flavor & Fragrances IFF.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Slides after weak start to Q2 ** Aimmune Therapeutics AIMT.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from peanut allergy drug trial ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA clearance for Zika detection test ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Needham upgrades on shift towards online realtors, shares rise ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Sinks on discounted share offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: up 38.8%

BUZZ-Nears five-month high as JPM upgrades on likely sales growth ** Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO.O: down 22.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on direct stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Up on positive results for experimental gene therapy ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Adopts poison pill, shares rise ** Sino-Global Shipping SINO.O: up 47.6%

BUZZ-Surges on new service agreement ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rises on advancing COVID-19 vaccine development ** Clearwater Paper corp CLW.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Gains on raised Q2 outlook on strong tissue demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.93%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.44%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.34%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.74%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.51%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.