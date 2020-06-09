BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Signet Jewelers, OpGen, Cerecor Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high. .N

At 9:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.17% at 27,249.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.44% at 9,881.416. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, up 4.4% ** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, up 2.9% ** Marketaxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.OQ>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, down 11.2% ** Americn Airlines Group <AAL.OQ>, down 8.5% ** United Airlines Holding <UAL.OQ>, down 8.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Latam Airlines Group <LTM.N>, up 18.2% ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 17.2% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, up 9.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 35.8% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 28.2% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, down 21.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 379.5% ** Izea Worldwide Inc <IZEA.O>, up 90.5% ** Neonode Inc <NEON.O>, up 36.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, down 21.9% ** Cerecor Inc <CERC.O>, down 18.3% ** Zagg Inc <ZAGG.O>, down 14.7% ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on valuation concerns ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Cowen & Co increases PT on higher sector valuation ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 35.8% ** Whiting Petroleum corp WLL.N: down 28.0%

BUZZ-Back to earth: Hertz, Whiting, Chesapeake ** Boxlight corp BOXL.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted, dilutive share sale offer ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, upgrades on strong e-commerce growth ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Berenberg downgrades to "hold" as execution, cost-cut strategy not clear ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises as reopened stores outperform retailer's expectations ** Aqua Metals Inc AQMS.O: up 20.3%

BUZZ-Shines as CEO raises stake in company ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $282 mln stock offer ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 0.7% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Uber, Lyft as demand improves ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls as California caps attendance at cinemas ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Soars on Q1 revenue jump, smaller loss ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT on reports of possible M&A ** Spirit Realty Capital Inc SRC.N: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Drops on 8 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Pares losses on billionaire investor's comment ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Post-pandemic challenges remain for Aimmune peanut allergy therapy ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as device rapidly detects bacterial infection in COVID-19 patients ** Immuron IMRN.O: up 379.5%

BUZZ-Up on plans to start mid-stage studies testing diarrhea drug ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 sales miss, announces hundreds of store closures ** Ceridian HCM Holding Inc CDAY.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-HR software firm falls from record high as sponsor, CEO sell shares ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Biopharma Cerecor falls on $33 mln equity raise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.27%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.90%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.22%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.24%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.42%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.55%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.84%

