BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Shopify, Interpublic Group, Western Union, Lyft, Datasea

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Wednesday on optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained and as Bernie Sanders cemented his front-runner status in the race of the Democratic nomination. .N

At 13:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.74% at 29,494.04. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.50% at 3,374.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.76% at 9,711.818. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Interpublic Group of Cos Inc <IPG.N>, up 5.5% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.OQ>, up 5.3% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Union Co <WU.N>, down 8.3% ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, down 5.2% ** Cerner Corp <CERN.OQ>, down 3.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Electromed Inc <ELMD.N>, up 22% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 18.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, down 22.4% ** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 22% ** Goodrich Petroleum Corp <GDP.N>, down 20.8% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Canaan Inc <CAN.O>, up 62.2% ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc <NRBO.O>, up 53% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc <BBBY.O>, down 20.3% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 16.3% ** NMI Holdings Inc <NMIH.O>, down 15.9% ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Plenty of catalysts ahead for Akamai Technologies ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Falls on forecast of slower growth in 2020 ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: down 46.9%

BUZZ-PolarityTE plunges on $25 mln equity raise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on warning of fall in same-store sales in Q4 BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround will be tougher than expected ** A10 Networks Inc ATEN.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls on tepid Q1 forecast ** Insperity Inc NSP.N: down 22.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on downbeat FY 2020 forecast ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 47.7%

BUZZ-Falls on proposed offering of stock and warrants BUZZ-Tumbles to record lows on stock-and-warrants offering ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on publication of results from Parkinson's disease study ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc CPSI.O: up 17.4% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat as brokerages raise PT ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Drops on results miss ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Falls on delay in filing Form 10-Q ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Can materially outperform over sustained period of time - UBS ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Down after pricing $500 mln share offering ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-MS downgrades as pressure builds on heart pump device ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 25.8%

BUZZ-Set to hit record low on $12 mln stock offer ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-BofA Global Research upgrades as new coronvirus cases slow - report ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Set to open at over 2-week high on broker upgrade ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high on Q4 earnings beat ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on reported buyer interest in Speedway unit ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on quarterly profit beat ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains on identifying antibodies to help develop drug for coronavirus ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Still on the rise after upsized equity raise ** Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp ZOM.N: down 34.2%

BUZZ-Falls after announcing $2.5 mln direct offering ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 2.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 3.3% ** United Health Group Inc UNH.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Health insurers rally on Bernie Sanders' slender win in New Hampshire ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Generics unit sees turnaround; Morgan Stanley upgrades rating ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 3.0% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.0% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Oil stocks climb as fall in new coronavirus cases in China eases demand concerns ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 years on Q4 miss ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 2.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 2.9% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Cruise, airline and hotel stocks rise as coronavirus outbreak slows ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Falls on $1.16 bln charge, 2020 production outlook ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-FDA labels insulin pumps' recall as most serious ** CNO Financial Group Inc CNO.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q4 results ** ACCO Brands Corp ACCO.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Hits more than 1-yr high after profit beat ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Rises on contracts to provide gear to control Coronavirus outbreak ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Gains after Piper Sandler raises PT ** Healthcare Services Group Inc HCSG.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly revenue beat ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: down 12.5%

BUZZ-Falls ahead of capital raise ** Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Hits near 15-month peak on strong results, forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.88%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.00%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.01%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.75%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.18%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.