BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Shift, Nio, InMed, Revlon, Disney, Cisco

Wall Street gained on Friday as Disney and Cisco's upbeat results brought the focus back to corporate earnings at the end of a volatile trading week that saw record surges in coronavirus cases and increased hopes of a working vaccine. .N

At 12:50 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.05% at 29,386.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.97% at 3,571.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.71% at 11,792.527. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Valero Energy <VLO.N>, up 7.7% ** Phillips 66 <PSX.N>, up 7.6% ** Cisco Systems <CSCO.O>, up 7.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp <CINF.O>, down 5.5% ** Iron Mountain <IRM.N>, down 2.7% ** NVIDIA Corp <NVDA.O>, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 22.8% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 18.9% ** Empire State Realty OP <ESBA.N>, up 18.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Griffon Corp <GFF.N>, down 20.3% ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, down 14.4% ** American Well <AMWL.N>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Urovant Sciences <UROV.O>, up 93.4% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 62% ** Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp <APWC.O>, up 52% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** TOMI Environmental Solutions <TOMZ.O>, down 27.4% ** Shift Technologies <SFT.O>, down 26.3% ** Allied Healthcare <AHPI.O>, down 26%

** Shift SFT.O: down 26.3%

BUZZ-Hits record low on bigger-than-expected loss, Wedbush downgrade

** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Nio stock reverses course to trade lower on Citron's critical report

** InMed Pharmaceuticals INM.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller loss

** Revlon REV.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Revlon: Slumps at end of record week

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up after October sales rise 3%

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Magic is returning to the Disney kingdom

BUZZ-Rises as return of live sports, parks recovery drive revenue beat

** Palantir PLTR.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise PTs after strong Q3 results

** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 results, Q1 forecast top estimates

** Cisco CSCO.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Sees smaller-than-expected fall in Q2 revenue, shares jump

BUZZ-Street View: Cisco looks to return to growth as pandemic effects wane

** Urovant UROV.O: up 93.4%

BUZZ-Investors cheer Sumitovant buyout deal

** Cassava Sciences SAVA.O: down 25.8%

BUZZ-Cassava Sciences drops on deep-discounted $75 mln equity raise

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies raises PT after Q3 results

** Athira Pharma ATHA.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Athira Pharma may benefit from FDA's supportive stance on Alzheimer's drugs - Jefferies

** Li Auto LI.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** American Well Corp AMWL.N: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss

** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: up 2.5%

** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 1.8%

** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Mizuho raises PTs on drug distributors, sees potential COVID-19 vaccine tailwinds

** Creative Realities CREX.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Set for over 6-month low on disappointing quarter

** BigCommerce Holdings Inc BIGC.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-BigCommerce drops after pricing stock offering

** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Chinese discount retailer Vipshop rises as jump in active users boost Q3 sales

** UTZ Brands UTZ.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-UTZ Brands rises on Truco Enterprises deal, brokerages turn bullish

** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-No TikTok ban in U.S. good news for company - Brokerage

** Applied Materials AMAT.o: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on strong first-quarter forecast

** Spectrum Brands SPB.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year high after results beat

** DraftKings DKNG.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-DraftKings raises 2020 forecast as live sports return; shares jump

** Dillard's DDS.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up as lower discounting helps retailer post surprise profit

** ThermoGenesis THMO.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright cuts PT on Q3 rev dip; shares fall

** BeyondSpring BYSI.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-BeyondSpring: Rises on drug development pact with Eli Lilly

** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Drops on surprise loss as COVID-19 weighs on results

** Fang Holdings SFUN.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 revenue

** Qualigen QLGN.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Q2 loss widens

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.95%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.65%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.56%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.74%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

