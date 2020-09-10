BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SelectQuote Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aaron's Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound. .N

At ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.60% at 28,106.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.40%, at 3,412.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.04% at 11,257.191. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Quest Diagnostics Inc <DGX.N>, up 4.2% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.O>, up 3.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, down 2% ** Southern Co <SO.N>, down 1.7% ** Equity Residential <EQR.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** SelectQuote Inc <SLQT.N>, up 15.7% ** Mednax Inc <MD.N>, up 11.3% ** Kaleyra Inc <KLR.N>, up 10.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pros Holdings Inc <PRO.N>, down 6.9% ** 500.Com Ltd WBAI.N, down 5.9% ** Yum China Holdings Inc <YUMC.N>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, up 62.3% ** Virtusa Corp VRTU.O, up 24.5% ** Overstock.com Inc <OSTK.O>, up 11.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc <STSA.O>, down 79.3% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, down 20.3% ** Sutro Biopharma Inc <STRO.O>, down 18.1% ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: up 17.5%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with South Korean firm ** Innoviva Inc INVA.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up as FDA expands inhaler approval for use in asthma patients ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Rises as CS upgrades on Russia deal, Joe Rogan podcast potential ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of nasal, oral products in Australia ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Set to rise for second straight session ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q2 results hit by COVID-19-led store closures ** Veoneer Inc VNE.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal with global automaker ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Slips, launches $350 mln equity offering after stock soars ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 48.0%

BUZZ-Soars on diarrhea treatment-related deal with Glenmark ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Up as co raises revenue, profit outlook ** Athenex Inc ATNX.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Slides on discounted stock offering ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on dosing first patients in COVID-19 treatment study ** RH RH.N: up 26.1%

BUZZ-Soars as uptick in home-furnishing powers Q2 beat ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' and Street high PT ** SelectQuote Inc SLQT.N: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as Street lauds upbeat forecast ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 79.3%

BUZZ-Slumps as migraine therapy late-stage study goals not met ** Aaron's Inc AAN.N: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises after lifting quarterly forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.91%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.10%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.40%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.89%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.71%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

