BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seanergy Maritime, Tesla, iMedia Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to extend gains on Tuesday as strong results from major retailers underscored the strength of the U.S. consumer during the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 27,818. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,384.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.44% at 11,336.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Oppty Fund <MIE.N>, up 19.0% ** Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust <GBAB.N>, up 13.6% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 11.4% ** CBL & Associates Properties, Inc <CBL.N>, down 9.8% ** LSB Industries, Inc <LXU.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** MICT Inc <MICT.O>, up 95.4% ** Trident Acquisitions Equity Warrants <TDACW.O>, up 62.5% ** Novus Capital Equity Warrants <NOVSW.O>, up 49.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 51.7% ** Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. <PSTX.O>, down 16.9% ** Camden National Corp <CAC.O>, down 14% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O: down 51.7% premarket BUZZ-Sinks after discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on same-store sales beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to gain for fifth consecutive day ** Pixelworks Inc PXLW.O: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as CEO increases stake ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on 45 mln share secondary offering ** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over nine-month high after profit beat ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on patent win for Crohn's disease treatment ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on exploration agreement with Kirkland Lake ** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc VNDA.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive interim data from potential COVID-19 drug trial ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 27.0% premarket BUZZ-On track to open near 21-month high after impressive results [USnL4N2FK2O9N] ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as sponsors look to sell 12 mln shares ** Sea Ltd SE.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q2 rev doubles

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.