BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seanergy Maritime, Oracle, Home Depot

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, extending momentum from a tech-fuelled rally in the prior session that saw the Nasdaq hit a record high, with Home Depot setting an upbeat tone for a slew of business updates from major retailers. .N

At 6:34 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,841. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,385, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.31% at 11,321.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 14.2% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 12.8% ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Phoenix New Media Ltd <FENG.N>, down 14.5% ** Phoenx Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 7.7% ** GFL Environmental Inc <GFL.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Forward Industries Inc <FORD.O>, up 84.7% ** Trident Acquisitions Equity Warrants <TDACW.O>, up 62.5% ** Imedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 45.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 45.7% ** Poseida Therapeutics Inc <PSTX.O>, down 30.8% ** GX Acquisition Corp <GXGX.O>, down 19.4% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O: down 45.7% premarket BUZZ-Sinks after discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains ahead of earnings report ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on same-store sales beat

