US Markets
CMCM

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seanergy Maritime, Oracle, Home Depot

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, extending momentum from a tech-fuelled rally in the prior session that saw the Nasdaq hit a record high, with Home Depot setting an upbeat tone for a slew of business updates from major retailers. .N

At 6:34 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,841. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,385, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.31% at 11,321.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 14.2% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 12.8% ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Phoenix New Media Ltd <FENG.N>, down 14.5% ** Phoenx Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, down 7.7% ** GFL Environmental Inc <GFL.N>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Forward Industries Inc <FORD.O>, up 84.7% ** Trident Acquisitions Equity Warrants <TDACW.O>, up 62.5% ** Imedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 45.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 45.7% ** Poseida Therapeutics Inc <PSTX.O>, down 30.8% ** GX Acquisition Corp <GXGX.O>, down 19.4% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O: down 45.7% premarket BUZZ-Sinks after discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains ahead of earnings report ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on same-store sales beat

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMCM CHU CTK FENG DNK GFL FORD TDACW IMBI SHIP PSTX GXGX ORCL WMT HD NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    14 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular