BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seagate, Dine Brands, Tupperware, Eastman Kodak

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for assurances of continued support from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus support plan. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.30% at 26,458.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.84% at 3,245.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.14% at 10,520.764. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 34.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 13.9% ** CH Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.O>, up 12.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology PLC <STX.O>, down 10.2% ** Automatic Data Processing Inc <ADP.O>, down 5.9% ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 326.8% ** Barclays Bank ipath Silver ETN <SBUG.N>, up 59.1% ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, up 57.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp <BIOX.N>, down 18% ** Navios Maritime partners LP <NMM.N>, down 16.7% ** Great Western Bancorp Inc <GWB.N>, down 14.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 74.2% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 40% ** Blink Charging Co <BLNK.O>, up 27.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Alector Inc ALEC.O, down 26.7% ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O, down 26.5% ** Strategic Education Inc <STRA.O>, down 23.3% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Visa Inc V.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Visa's cross-border headwinds persist, travel resumption key ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 74.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls as 'theatrical window' is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 34.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 26.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 327.1%

BUZZ-Kodak hits 5-yr high on $765 mln government loan to make drug ingredients ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's war chest of ad funds shields it from pandemic ** OnDeck Capital Inc ONDK.N: up 53.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on buyout deal with fintech Enova International ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after co hikes 2020 forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track to take bigger bite of global snack market ** Wingstop Inc WING.O: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as lockdown cravings for chicken wings helps Q2 beat ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 57.2%

BUZZ-Set for best day on record ** Regulus Therapeutics RGLS.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Rises as kidney treatment gets 'orphan drug' status ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Dips after pricing stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Brink's Co BCO.N: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** AerCap Holdings NV AER.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises as results beat estimates on higher maintenance rentsf ** Seagate Technology PLC STX.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P 500 loser as results, outlook disappoint ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal for rapid COVID-19 test ** Superior Group of Cos SGC.O: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Surges on strong quarterly sales, special dividend ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 profit beats estimates on lower medical costs The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.91%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.92%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.13%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

