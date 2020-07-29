BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seagate, Dine Brands, Tupperware, Eastman Kodak
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for assurances of continued support from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus support plan. .N
At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.30% at 26,458.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.84% at 3,245.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.14% at 10,520.764. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 34.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 13.9% ** CH Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.O>, up 12.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology PLC <STX.O>, down 10.2% ** Automatic Data Processing Inc <ADP.O>, down 5.9% ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 326.8% ** Barclays Bank ipath Silver ETN <SBUG.N>, up 59.1% ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, up 57.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp <BIOX.N>, down 18% ** Navios Maritime partners LP <NMM.N>, down 16.7% ** Great Western Bancorp Inc <GWB.N>, down 14.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 74.2% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 40% ** Blink Charging Co <BLNK.O>, up 27.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Alector Inc ALEC.O, down 26.7% ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O, down 26.5% ** Strategic Education Inc <STRA.O>, down 23.3% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Visa Inc V.N: down 0.6%
BUZZ-Street View: Visa's cross-border headwinds persist, travel resumption key ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 74.2%
BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 2.4%
BUZZ-Falls as 'theatrical window' is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 34.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 26.5%
BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 327.1%
BUZZ-Kodak hits 5-yr high on $765 mln government loan to make drug ingredients ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's war chest of ad funds shields it from pandemic ** OnDeck Capital Inc ONDK.N: up 53.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on buyout deal with fintech Enova International ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 16.4%
BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 13.9%
BUZZ-Jumps after co hikes 2020 forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track to take bigger bite of global snack market ** Wingstop Inc WING.O: up 15.7%
BUZZ-Jumps as lockdown cravings for chicken wings helps Q2 beat ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 57.2%
BUZZ-Set for best day on record ** Regulus Therapeutics RGLS.O: up 10.0%
BUZZ-Rises as kidney treatment gets 'orphan drug' status ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: down 4.9%
BUZZ-Dips after pricing stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Brink's Co BCO.N: up 17.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 12.2%
BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** AerCap Holdings NV AER.N: up 5.0%
BUZZ-Rises as results beat estimates on higher maintenance rentsf ** Seagate Technology PLC STX.O: down 10.2%
BUZZ-Biggest S&P 500 loser as results, outlook disappoint ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 2.9%
BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal for rapid COVID-19 test ** Superior Group of Cos SGC.O: up 22.6%
BUZZ-Surges on strong quarterly sales, special dividend ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 6.1%
BUZZ-Up as Q2 profit beats estimates on lower medical costs The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.55%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.86%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.30%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.91%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.52%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.06%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.92%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.22%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.48%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.94%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.13%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- COLUMN-China's U.S. soy bookings hit 6-year highs, average sales to others -Braun