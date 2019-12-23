BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seadrill, Apache Corp, Sarepta Therapeutics, Cincinnati Bell

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures touched new record highs on Monday, as President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the United States and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact. .N

At 7:38 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 28,541. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,232.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.26% at 8,733.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cincinnati Bell Inc <CBB.N>, up 29.5% ** Seadril Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 27.8% ** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd <WAAS.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 11.8% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 3.6% ** Williams Companies Inc <WMB.N>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc <ITCI.O>, up 81.7% ** Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc <PGNX.O>, up 17.4% ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc <ACHV.O>, up 14.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Soligenix Inc <SNGX.O>, down 10.1% ** Dorchester Minerals Lp <DMLP.O>, down 8.4% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, down 7% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 27.8% premarket BUZZ-Seadrill shares soar on deal with Vår Energy ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on joint venture with Total in Suriname ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $1.15 bln licensing deal with Roche for DMD therapy

