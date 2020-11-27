BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scworx Corp, Yunji Inc, Aurora Mobile, crypto stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections during the Thanksgiving holiday. .N

At 7:29 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 29,892. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 3,635, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.36% at 12,196.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** VG Acquisition Corp VGAC.N, up 15.2% ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N, up 15.1% ** RMG Acquisition Corp RMG.N, up 13.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Cedar Realty Trust Inc CDR.N, down 11.9% ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N, down 9.7% ** Oil States International Inc OIS.N, down 8.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, up 95.2% ** Apex Technology Acquisition Corp APXT.O, up 36.5%

The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Newborn Acquisition Corp NBAC.O, down 19.2%

** Quantum Corp QMCO.O, down 15.6% ** Yunji Inc YJ.O: down 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, wider loss ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on regulatory nod to buy online gaming firm ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Beijing Unicom ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc MFH.O: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Down as potential deal with Alibaba, Tencent put on hold ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on U.S. agency probe, China vehicle recall ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: down 14.3% premarket ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: down 14.1% premarket ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: down 9.7% premarket ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. crypto stocks trade lower premarket

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.