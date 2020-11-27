BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scworx Corp, Rhythm Pharma, Pivotal Investment, Yunji Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday. .N

At 9:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 29,919. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.38% at 3,641, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.70% at 12,237.25. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II <PIC.N>, up 14.2% ** One Liberty Properties Inc <OLP.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, down 7.5% ** R. R. Donnelley & Sons Co <RRD.N>, down 7% ** Permian Basin Royalty Trust <PBT.N>, down 5.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O:

** AGBA Acquisition Limited AGBAR.O, up 124.9% ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, up 98.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Smart Global Holdings Inc <SGH.O>, down 22.4% ** Newborn Acquisition Corp <NBAC.O>, down 19.2% ** Yunji Inc YJ.O: down 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, wider loss ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on regulatory nod to buy online gaming firm ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: up 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Beijing Unicom ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc MFH.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Down as potential deal with Alibaba, Tencent put on hold ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: down 13.0% premarket ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: down 17.8% premarket ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: down 7.5% premarket ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. crypto stocks trade lower premarket

** Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd XIN.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarter, dividend ** FibroGen Inc FGEN.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-FibroGen's roxadustat receives second approval in Japan ** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Rises as FDA approves obesity drug

