BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scworx Corp, Oramed Pharma, ReneSola, CBAK Energy, Sorrento

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes rose and the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed fears of an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday. .N

At 11:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.19% at 29,928.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.37% at 3,643.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.04% at 12,220.677. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O, up 8.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 4.9% ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 4.5% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O, down 3.5% ** Zions Bancorporation National Association ZION.O, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp QS.N, up 51.4% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 41.1 % ** Kaleyra Inc KLR.N, up 19.6 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** The Aaron’s Company Inc AAN_w.N, down 14.2% ** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N, down 8.8% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, up 83.3% ** Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc ORMP.O, up 44.6% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O, down 19.7% ** Bit Digital Inc BTBT.O, down 18.0% ** Yunji Inc YJ.O: down 17.9%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, wider loss ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on regulatory nod to buy online gaming firm ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: up 28.3%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Beijing Unicom ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc MFH.O: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Down as potential deal with Alibaba, Tencent put on hold ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: down 12.6% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: down 18.2% ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: down 7.9% ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-U.S. crypto stocks trade lower premarket ** Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd XIN.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarter, dividend ** FibroGen Inc FGEN.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-FibroGen's roxadustat receives second approval in Japan ** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM.O: up 21.9%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves obesity drug ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises after Benchmark raises PT to Street high ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Up after $34 mln U.S. DoD contract to develop COVID-19 antibody ** LAIX Inc LAIX.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, outlook ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Vaccine-fueled rally not enough for Exxon to organically fund dividend ** Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc PLX.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA delays drug review by 3 months

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high, set for fourth session of gains ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc CBAT.O: up 17.5%

BUZZ-Gains on supply deal with Kandi Technology Group ** Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Staggers after Citron tweet ** Diana Shipping Inc DSX.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on time charter contract ** TDH Holdings Inc PETZ.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Drops as H1 sales sink on pandemic hit ** BellRing Brands Inc BRBR.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan lifts PT on sales growth prospects

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.74%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.45%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.06%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.41%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.86%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.11%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.