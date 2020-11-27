BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scworx Corp, Aurora Mobile, ReneSola, Yunji Inc, Tesla

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday..N

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17% at 29,922.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.30% at 3,640.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.99% at 12,213.874. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O, up 7.4% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 4.3% ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O, down 4.9% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 4.8% ** People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp QS.N, up 29.8% ** RMG Acquisition Corp RMG.N, up 23.3% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 21.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, down 9% ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N, down 8.7% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, up 90% ** FreightCar America Inc RAIL.O, up 50.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Newborn Acquisition Corp NBAC.O, down 22.3% ** Yunji Inc YJ.O down 19.3% ** Yunji Inc YJ.O: down 19.3%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, wider loss ** Landcadia Holdings II Inc LCA.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on regulatory nod to buy online gaming firm ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: up 47.8%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Beijing Unicom ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc MFH.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Down as potential deal with Alibaba, Tencent put on hold ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: down 10.3% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: down 15.4% ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: down 8.7% ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-U.S. crypto stocks trade lower premarket ** Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd XIN.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarter, dividend ** FibroGen Inc FGEN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-FibroGen's roxadustat receives second approval in Japan ** Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM.O: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves obesity drug ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises after Benchmark raises PT to Street high ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Up after $34 mln U.S. DoD contract to develop COVID-19 antibody ** LAIX Inc LAIX.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, outlook ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Vaccine-fueled rally not enough for Exxon to organically fund dividend ** Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc PLX.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA delays drug review by 3 months

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high, set for fourth session of gains

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.46%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.18%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.70%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.41%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.79%

