BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scorpio Bulkers, LifeSci Acquisition, Shutterstock, Intellia Therapeutics

U.S. stocks inched lower in choppy trading on Tuesday after substantial gains a day earlier, with investors shifting their focus to the first presidential debate later in the day..N

At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.80% at 27,363.24. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.58% at 3,332.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.26% at 11,088.227. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 2.7% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 2.5% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 8% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 7% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 6.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Houston American Energy Corp <HUSA.N>, up 202.8% ** Mexco Energy Corp<MXC.N>, up 37.8% ** Container Store Group Inc <TCS.N>, up 11.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 37.4% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, down 22.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp <BTU.N>, down 17.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, up 708.2% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 174.5% ** Novus Capital Corp <NOVSU.O>, up 117.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, down 26.4% ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, down 23.1% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, down 18.9% ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc SALT.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Up on sale of a Kamsarmax vessel

** LifeSci Acquisition Corp LSAC.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on cancer drug developer Vincera SPAC deal

** Shutterstock Inc SSTK.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as BofA starts coverage with 'buy'

** Orphazyme A/S ORPH.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Shares of drugmaker fall in Nasdaq debut

** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc ADIL.O: up 29.8%

BUZZ-Surges as FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 antibody test

** Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from skin disease treatment study

** Radware Ltd RDWR.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains on cloud security service deal with India's Airtel

** Vistra Corp VST.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Soars on lifting outlook, pivot to clean energy

** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Drops as H1 revenue plummets on pandemic hit

** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains as UBS sees improving volume, upgrades to 'buy'

** NanoVibronix Inc NAOV.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on filing U.S. patent for pain management device

** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as burger patty distribution at Walmart stores triples

** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Craig-Hallum starts coverage with 'buy'

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls after co prices upsized $1.7 bln equity offering

** JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks fall as broader market remains muted ahead of presidential debate

** UTStarcom Holdings Corp UTSI.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on new product launch

** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for catheter system

** Novus Capital Corp NOVS.O: up 22.5%

BUZZ-Soars on plan to take indoor farm operator AppHarvest public

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ- FDA accepts application for rare metabolic disorder treatment

** Ardmore Shipping Corp ASC.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on share buyback plan

** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O: up 18.9%

BUZZ-Soars as UK ethics panel approves cancer treatment study

** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Affinity Health deal will boost New York presence - SVB Leerink

** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Down after FDA postpones review meeting for donor heart system

** Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Gains on deal with Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic beverage

** Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.N: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Drops as cancer drug misses secondary goal in late-stage trial

** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc IRWD.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Scraps development of digestive disorder drug, shares tumble

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-EV makers Tesla, Nikola on track to trade lower

** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Climbs on lifting Q3 outlook

** U.S. Energy Corp USEG.O: up 174.5%

BUZZ-Surges on buying FieldPoint Petroleum's upstream assets

** Sogou Inc SOGO.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-year peak on Tencent's $3.5 bln take-private deal

** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports Google set to win EU nod for $2.1 bln deal

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises on multiple project wins in Connecticut

** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up as FDA approves clinical study for dry eye treatment

** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-New molecule in portfolio shows potential to fight COVID-19

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as its COVID-19 test gets deployed

** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-BMO upgrades, says Halloween concerns overblown

** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N: down 11.7%

BUZZ-CEO to retire, shares slip

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co buys new facility to develop COVID-19 vaccines

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 antibody candidates show promise in study

** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on increased NIH funding to scale up COVID-19 testing

** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O: up 708.2%

BUZZ-Surges after launching diagnostics subsidiary

** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Loses sheen on plans of 13 mln share offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.73%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.54%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.60%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.98%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.27%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

