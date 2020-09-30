BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scientific Games, Datadog, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on course for its best two-quarter gain since 2009, as investors rekindled bets on an imminent fiscal stimulus package, while upbeat data suggested a domestic economic recovery was on track..N

At 1:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.65% at 27,905.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.21% at 3,375.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.08% at 11,204.622. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Duke Energy Corp <DUK.N>, up 6.2% ** Universal Health Services Inc <UHS.N>, up 5.2% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 6.3% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, down 4.7% ** Zebra Technologies Corp <ZBRA.O>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CynergisTek Inc <CTEK.N>, up 97.2% ** Asana Inc <ASAN.N>, up 37.9% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 17.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Boqii Holding Ltd <BQ.N>, down 31.6% ** Houston American Energy Corp <HUSA.N>, down 31.3% ** Glb X Msci Prtgl <PGAL.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CTI Biopharma Corp <CTIC.O>, up 106.2% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, up 38% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 37 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, down 42.2% ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, down 24.1% ** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, down 22.1% ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Extends partnership with Hard Rock International

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Oil majors eye steep losses

** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Moves higher on Microsoft partnership

** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Gains as Oppenheimer assumes coverage with 'outperform'

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q3 outlook, plans to resume share buybacks

** AtriCure Inc ATRC.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Drops after Kerrisdale reveals short position

** BioHiTech Global Inc BHTG.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Soars after shipping disinfectant system to cruise company

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Rebounds as co reassures investors of product roadmap

** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: up 27.8%

BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer from parent

** Genetron Holdings Ltd GTH.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants liver cancer test breakthrough device status

** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on $2.4 mln contract in Maine

** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-To cut 900 jobs, shares rise

** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-BofA sees growth in post-COVID environment, reinstates with 'buy'

** Enerpac Tool Group Corp EPAC.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 earnings misses estimates

** Boqii Holding Ltd BQ.N: down 31.0%

BUZZ-Falls in NYSE debut

** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Climbs on raising capital ahead of unit's China IPO

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.7%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.2%

** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.9%

** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.0%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.3%

** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 2.2%

** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on hopes of federal aid extension

** Yalla Group Ltd YALA.N: up 2%

BUZZ-Jumps 30% in its NYSE debut

** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies lifts PT on Exparel growth prospects

** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up on securing U.S. Navy contract

** PVH Corp PVH.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains as President Larsson to takeover as CEO

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after media report points to record deliveries

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as JP Morgan sees higher value, hikes PT

** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast

** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O: up 136.2%

BUZZ-Soars on positive FDA meeting for urinary tract infection drug

** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Slips as Micron flags profitability challenges in NAND market

** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains after Cowen upgrades rating and raises PT to Street high

** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'buy' on holiday boost

** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Wedbush says e-commerce pull forward sustainable

** Target Hospitality Corp TH.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as customer activity seen rising from Q2 lows

** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-JPM boosts PT to highest on Wall Street

** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Solar energy firms: JPM hikes PT on growth trends

** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N: up 6.4%

** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of three new COVID-19 tests

** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O: up 26.7%

BUZZ-Up on $10 mln share buyback plan

** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its kidney disorder drug

** Yunji Inc YJ.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Soars after first live streaming show on Douyin

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as co expects cloud unit to turn profitable next year

** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on adoption of co's genome mapping system in Australia and Slovenia

** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' on growth prospects[USNnL4N2GR35N]

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges aplenty

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 15.6%

BUZZ-Down after co prices upsized equity offering

** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Up as co begins mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on report of takeover offer from NextEra

** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 38.7%

BUZZ-Slumps after Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older adults

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Falls as co plans to lay off 28,000 park employees

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Agrees to buy William Hill

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. approval for adrenal insufficiency treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.35%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.38%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.76%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.52%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.74%

