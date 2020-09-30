US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scientific Games, Datadog, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on course for its best two-quarter gain since 2009, as investors rekindled bets on an imminent fiscal stimulus package, while upbeat data suggested a domestic economic recovery was on track..N

At 1:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.65% at 27,905.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.21% at 3,375.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.08% at 11,204.622. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Duke Energy Corp <DUK.N>, up 6.2% ** Universal Health Services Inc <UHS.N>, up 5.2% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 6.3% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, down 4.7% ** Zebra Technologies Corp <ZBRA.O>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CynergisTek Inc <CTEK.N>, up 97.2% ** Asana Inc <ASAN.N>, up 37.9% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 17.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Boqii Holding Ltd <BQ.N>, down 31.6% ** Houston American Energy Corp <HUSA.N>, down 31.3% ** Glb X Msci Prtgl <PGAL.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CTI Biopharma Corp <CTIC.O>, up 106.2% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, up 38% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 37 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, down 42.2% ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, down 24.1% ** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, down 22.1% ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Extends partnership with Hard Rock International

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Oil majors eye steep losses

** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Moves higher on Microsoft partnership

** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Gains as Oppenheimer assumes coverage with 'outperform'

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q3 outlook, plans to resume share buybacks

** AtriCure Inc ATRC.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Drops after Kerrisdale reveals short position

** BioHiTech Global Inc BHTG.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Soars after shipping disinfectant system to cruise company

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Rebounds as co reassures investors of product roadmap

** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: up 27.8%

BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer from parent

** Genetron Holdings Ltd GTH.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants liver cancer test breakthrough device status

** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on $2.4 mln contract in Maine

** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-To cut 900 jobs, shares rise

** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-BofA sees growth in post-COVID environment, reinstates with 'buy'

** Enerpac Tool Group Corp EPAC.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 earnings misses estimates

** Boqii Holding Ltd BQ.N: down 31.0%

BUZZ-Falls in NYSE debut

** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Climbs on raising capital ahead of unit's China IPO

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.7%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.2%

** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.9%

** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.0%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.3%

** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 2.2%

** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on hopes of federal aid extension

** Yalla Group Ltd YALA.N: up 2%

BUZZ-Jumps 30% in its NYSE debut

** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains as Jefferies lifts PT on Exparel growth prospects

** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up on securing U.S. Navy contract

** PVH Corp PVH.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains as President Larsson to takeover as CEO

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after media report points to record deliveries

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as JP Morgan sees higher value, hikes PT

** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat forecast

** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O: up 136.2%

BUZZ-Soars on positive FDA meeting for urinary tract infection drug

** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Slips as Micron flags profitability challenges in NAND market

** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains after Cowen upgrades rating and raises PT to Street high

** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'buy' on holiday boost

** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Wedbush says e-commerce pull forward sustainable

** Target Hospitality Corp TH.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as customer activity seen rising from Q2 lows

** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-JPM boosts PT to highest on Wall Street

** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Solar energy firms: JPM hikes PT on growth trends

** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Solar energy firms: JPM hikes PT on growth trends

** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of three new COVID-19 tests

** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O: up 26.7%

BUZZ-Up on $10 mln share buyback plan

** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its kidney disorder drug

** Yunji Inc YJ.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Soars after first live streaming show on Douyin

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as co expects cloud unit to turn profitable next year

** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on adoption of co's genome mapping system in Australia and Slovenia

** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' on growth prospects[USNnL4N2GR35N]

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges aplenty

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 15.6%

BUZZ-Down after co prices upsized equity offering

** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Up as co begins mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on report of takeover offer from NextEra

** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 38.7%

BUZZ-Slumps after Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older adults

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Falls as co plans to lay off 28,000 park employees

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Agrees to buy William Hill

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. approval for adrenal insufficiency treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.35%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.38%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.76%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.52%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.74%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC DUK UHS CNC MU WDC ZBRA CTEK ASAN LAC BQ HUSA PGAL CTIC SKYS NNDM APM OMP ADIL SGMS XOM CVX DDOG PERI COP ATRC BHTG NKLA WSG GTH PECK ELAN LULU EPAC CSIQ AAL UAL SAVE DAL LUV ALK JBLU YALA PCRX OII PVH TSLA PENN SNX ITRM SBUX HAS SHOP TH LB SEDG VSLR DGX TOUR ALNY YJ BABA BNGO ZNGA FCEL CVAC OAS MRNA DIS CZR ETON GM AMZN BCRX WATT PBF OPGN OMI MDJH REGN FB GOOGL SRGA UNFI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular