BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scholastic, InspireMD, California Resources, McDermott International

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as China became the third country to trim interest rates in the past few days, raising hopes that major central banks stand ready to blunt the impact of a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war on global growth. .N

At 7:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,150. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.18% at 3,011.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.24% at 7,915. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, up 72.2% ** California Resources Corp CRC.N, up 17.4% ** HDFC Bank Ltd HDB.N, up 8.2% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 6.4% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, down 6.2% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O, up 13.6% ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O, up 11.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O, down 15% ** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd IGLD.O, down 7.1% ** HyreCar Inc HYRE.O, down 6.3% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Analysts debate possible sale, shares surge after selloff ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after reporting smaller loss, higher revenue ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after denying restructuring reports ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: down 38.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after offering priced ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Evercore sees risk of Q3 international subscriber miss ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-CS says SolarEdge Technologies going beyond the edge, raises PT ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with "sell" on intensifying competition ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O: down 17.5% premarket BUZZ-HTG Molecular plumbing record lows on stock offering plan ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips after CFO exit, BAML moves to sidelines

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

