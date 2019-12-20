BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scholastic, BlackBerry, CarMax
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stocks were set to open nearly unchanged from record highs on Friday as investors stayed optimistic that Washington and Beijing would sign a long-awaited trade treaty early in the new year. .N
At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 28,429. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.12% at 3,211, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 8,667.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Care.com Inc CRCM.N, up 13.5% ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N, up 8.4% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 8.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United States Steel Corp X.N, down 7.1% ** Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX.N, down 5.6% ** Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N, down 5.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sophiris Bio Inc SPHS.O, up 38.8% ** Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O, up 26.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O, down 56.2% ** Valeritas Holdings Inc VLRX.O, down 42.8% ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O, down 27% ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Steel falls on disappointing forecast, plans to halt ops at a facility ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** Carmax Inc KMX.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after missing Q3 profit on higher advertising spend ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Plummets on dismal Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Gloomy forecast puts stock on track for worst day in a year ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Scholastic jumps on better-than-expected profit, revenue ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 27.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 yrs on stock-and-warrants offer ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $1 bln deal for Shape Security ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Ocugen holds potential to become leader in ophthalmology - H.C. Wainwright ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems: Falls on production halt of 737 MAX parts
(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)
((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Trump called Boeing CEO to inquire about 737 MAX production halt -sources
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Axsome Therapeutics, Western Digital, PG&E
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Boeing, Wave Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, Home Depot, Talos Energy