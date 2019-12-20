BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Scholastic, BlackBerry, CarMax

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open nearly unchanged from record highs on Friday as investors stayed optimistic that Washington and Beijing would sign a long-awaited trade treaty early in the new year. .N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 28,429. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.12% at 3,211, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.29% at 8,667.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Care.com Inc CRCM.N, up 13.5% ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N, up 8.4% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 8.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United States Steel Corp X.N, down 7.1% ** Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX.N, down 5.6% ** Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N, down 5.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sophiris Bio Inc SPHS.O, up 38.8% ** Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O, up 26.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O, down 56.2% ** Valeritas Holdings Inc VLRX.O, down 42.8% ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O, down 27% ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Steel falls on disappointing forecast, plans to halt ops at a facility ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** Carmax Inc KMX.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Slides after missing Q3 profit on higher advertising spend ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Plummets on dismal Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Gloomy forecast puts stock on track for worst day in a year ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Scholastic jumps on better-than-expected profit, revenue ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 27.0% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 yrs on stock-and-warrants offer ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $1 bln deal for Shape Security ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Ocugen holds potential to become leader in ophthalmology - H.C. Wainwright ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems: Falls on production halt of 737 MAX parts

