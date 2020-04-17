BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Schlumberger, Banks, Spirit AeroSystems, State Street

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Friday following President Donald Trump's new guidelines to re-open the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production. .N

At 9:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.94% at 24,094. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.52% at 2,857.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.63% at 8,876.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N, up 58.6% ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N, up 34.6% ** Regis Corp RGS.N, up 20.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Velocity Financial Inc VEL.N, down 15.6% ** Medley Capital Corp MCC.N, down 9.1% ** Mueller Industries Inc MLI.N, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Allegro Merger Corp ALGRR.O, up 1,022.4% ** Allegro Merger Equity Warrants ALGRW.O, up 733.3% ** Inspired Entertainment Inc INSE.O, up 43.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings LTRPB.O, down 33.9% ** Keros Therapeutics Inc KROS.O, down 37.3% ** Coffee Holding Co Inc JVA.O, down 34.5% ** State Street STT.N: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes one-month high on Q1 beat ** Biohaven Pharma BHVN.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Cowen starts with "outperform" on migraine drug's potential ** Schlumberger SLB.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit scrapes past expectations ** Regeneron Pharma REGN.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-BMO hikes PT as eye drug appears safer than rival ** Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades casino operators Twin River and Caesars to "buy" ** The Stars Group TSG.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-The Stars Group jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 3.8% premarket ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 5.4% premarket ** Citi C.N: up 6.4% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 5.8% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 5.2% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise amid broad-market gains, higher Treasury yields BUZZ-Street View: Morgan Stanley's online platforms stable, but near-term outlook muted ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N: up 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Lifts off on Boeing's plan to restart production ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise; lands new $1.5 bln credit line ** EPR Properties EPR.N: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on concerns of rent deferment ** Pulmatrix Inc PULM.O: down 27.1% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on direct stock-and-warrants offering ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Says Asia expansion on track, shares rise ** Cutera CUTR.O: down 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Edwards Lifesciences EW.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-SVB upgrades on likely sharper post-COVID recovery ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Report on Gilead's coronavirus drug adds confusion, not confidence ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $483 mln award to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Abbott shows strength across businesses amid coronavirus storm ** BlackRock BLK.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock will brace the turmoil like a rock

