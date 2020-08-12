US Markets
LRN

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sasol, Moderna

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday following a pullback on Wall Street in the previous session, as resilient fuel demand drove up oil prices, while investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over the next coronavirus federal aid bill..N

At 6:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.01% at 27,893. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 3,357.75 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.96% at 10,982.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** K12 Inc <LRN.N>, up 7.7% ** Now Inc <DNOW.N>, up 7.5% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, down 6.8% ** RA Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 6.2% ** Noah Holdings Ltd <NOAH.K>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCCP.O>, up 49.2% ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp <ABUS.O>, up 27.3% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc <PEIX.O>, up 24.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kingold Jewelry Inc <KGJI.O>, down 32.6% ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, down 24.9% ** Synacor Inc <SYNC.O>, down 16.5% ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after annual loss warning as pandemic hits business ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 9% premarket BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRN DNOW RIG LMND RMED NOAH CYCCP ABUS PEIX KGJI STAF SYNC SSL MRNA NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular