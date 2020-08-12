BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sasol, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday following a pullback on Wall Street in the previous session, as resilient fuel demand drove up oil prices, while investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over the next coronavirus federal aid bill..N

At 6:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.01% at 27,893. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 3,357.75 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.96% at 10,982.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** K12 Inc <LRN.N>, up 7.7% ** Now Inc <DNOW.N>, up 7.5% ** Transocean Ltd <RIG.N>, up 7.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lemonade Inc <LMND.N>, down 6.8% ** RA Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 6.2% ** Noah Holdings Ltd <NOAH.K>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCCP.O>, up 49.2% ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp <ABUS.O>, up 27.3% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc <PEIX.O>, up 24.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Kingold Jewelry Inc <KGJI.O>, down 32.6% ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, down 24.9% ** Synacor Inc <SYNC.O>, down 16.5% ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after annual loss warning as pandemic hits business ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 9% premarket BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies

