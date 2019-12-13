Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sarepta Therapeutics, Adobe, Synaptics, Broadcom, iHeartMedia, Phreesia

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street fell in volatile trading on Friday, as investors remained confused about signs of progress on a U.S.-China trade deal despite comments from both sides that they had arrived at an initial agreement. .N

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.20% at 28,075.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.35% at 3,157.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.03% at 8,720.002. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PPL Corp <PPL.N>, up 5.9% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.O>, up 4.8% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc <CNP.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadcom Inc <AVGO.O>, down 5.1% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 3.9% ** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, up 20.1% ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, up 10.7% ** The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc <RBS.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vince Holding Corp <VNCE.N>, down 14.7% ** Stage Stores Inc <SSI.N>, down 11.5% ** Phreesia Inc <PHR.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, up 54.4% ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc <SRPT.O>, up 36.3% ** Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc <SLRX.O>, up 25.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 18.7% ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, down 17.1% ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 16.2% ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat BUZZ-Street View: Adobe ends the year with fireworks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Slips on Q2 revenue miss ** iHeartMedia Inc IHRT.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report Liberty Media seeking larger stake ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing 2020 forecast BUZZ-Street View: Centene's 2020 forecast in line with estimates ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains as JMP Securities upgrade to "market outperform" ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 36.3%

BUZZ-Surges as FDA approves muscle disorder treatment BUZZ-Street View: Early approval for Sarepta's DMD drug clears path for more wins ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as JP Morgan downgrades to 'underweight' ** Phreesia Inc PHR.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted secondary stock offer ** Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Drops after top stakeholder sells shares ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Slips on proposed public offering of common stock ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Chip demand recovery to drive growth in 2020 ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: down 45.6%

BUZZ-Set for its worst day ever ** BioLine Rx BLRX.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Up on pancreatic cancer drug trial's promising ** HanesBrands Inc HBI.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Drops as BofA Global downgrades to "underperform" ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Down as approval of NASH treatment faces likely delay ** Synaptics Inc SYNA.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-May have won an Apple contract - brokerage ** Oil States International Inc OIS.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops on JPM downgrade ** PPL Corp PPL.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Shares jump after UK election results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.76%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.60%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

