BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sanderson Farms, Quidel Corp, 1-800-Flowers.Com, Veoneer Inc

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels. .N

At 9.30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 28,436.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.18%, at 3,485.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.08% at 11,655.312. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N>, up 10.1% ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 8% ** NetApp Inc <NTAP.O>, up 7.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hologic Inc <HOLX.O>, down 9.3% ** Becton Dickinson and Co <BDX.N>, down 7.2% ** Perkinelmer Inc <PKI.N>, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pedevco Corp <PED.N>, up 168.7% ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, up 18.4% ** Aim Immunotech Inc <AIM.N>, up 12.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Williams-Sonoma Inc <WSM.N>, down 7.8% ** Greif Inc <GEF.N>, down 7.6% ** Becton Dickinson and Co <BDX.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Moxian Inc <MOXC.O>, up 44.3% ** Vbi Vaccines Inc <VBIV.O>, up 37% ** Sunpower Corp <SPWR.O>, up 35.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Quidel Corp <QDEL.O>, down 31% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, down 21.5% ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc <GNMK.O>, down 17.8% ** Cassiopea SpA SKIN.S: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Rallies on FDA approval for acne treatment ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Rises after co raises annual revenue forecast ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Set to touch record high on U.S. authorization for COVID-19 test ** Tencent Music Entertainment TME.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $800 mln notes offering ** Coty Inc COTY.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results disappoint ** Sandridge Permian Trust PER.N: up 118.2%

BUZZ-Surges as PEDEVCO shows takeover interest ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA clears expanded access program for its COVID-19 therapy ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after safety panel allows COVID-19 treatment study to continue ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Shares rise on profit beat, upbeat demand outlook ** Moxian Inc MOXC.O: up 44.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after Btab acquisition ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Europe regulator to start 737 MAX tests in September ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Up as same-store sales beat expectations ** ViacomCBS VIAC.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades to 'Equal Weight' on DTC potential ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as online boost, cost cuts drive surprise profit ** VBI Vaccines VBIV.O: up 35.2%

BUZZ-Up as Raymond James says co might have "best COVID-19 vaccine" ** Veoneer Inc VNE.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Surges on autonomous driving tie-up with Qualcomm ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: down 3.7% ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 31.0%

BUZZ-Labs pressured as Abbott to market $5 rapid COVID-19 test ** Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as retail demand spurs solid Q3 beat ** 1-800-Flowers.Com FLWS.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 earnings beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.50%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.76%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.38%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.60%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.70%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.52%

