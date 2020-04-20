BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Safe-T Group, Ford Motor, Facebook

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as a slump in oil prices pounded energy stocks, with investors also bracing for another batch of dour first-quarter earnings reports and economic data..N

At 13:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.21% at 23,626. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.90% at 2,815.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.90% at 8,729.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eros International Plc <EROS.K>, up 42.0% ** Renren Inc <RENN.K>, up 21.2% ** FGL Holdings Inc <FG.N>, up 17.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 31.2% ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.K>, down 30.7% ** Cedar Realty Trust Inc <CDR.N>, down 26.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 75.2% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 44.6% ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, up 32.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Allegro Merger Corp <ALGRR.O>, down 40.3% ** HL Acquisitions Corp <HCCHR.O>, down 30.1% ** Allegro Merger Equity Warrants <ALGRW.O>, down 30% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 5.5% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.5% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 8.8% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 9.6% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 13.5% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 9.4% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.7% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 8.3% premarket ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as concerns over rising crude storage weigh on prices BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's dividend cut the first step on road to recovery BUZZ-Halliburton: Falls on $1.1 bln impairment charges ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 44.6% premarket BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Facebook: Credit Suisse cuts PT as coronavirus impacts ad revenue ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Biogen Inc: Alzheimer's drug in focus ahead of Q1, not earnings ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-DuPont: Rises on expectations of stronger Q1 from coronavirus-driven demand ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Rises on increased U.S. sales of COVID-19 testing kits ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-CS cuts PT on Ford, GM on heavy cash burn in H1 2020 ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 4.6% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.0% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan slashes cruise operators' PT on virus impact

