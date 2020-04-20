US Markets
EROS

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Safe-T Group, Ford Motor, Facebook

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as a slump in oil prices pounded energy stocks, with investors also bracing for another batch of dour first-quarter earnings reports and economic data..N

At 13:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.21% at 23,626. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.90% at 2,815.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.90% at 8,729.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eros International Plc <EROS.K>, up 42.0% ** Renren Inc <RENN.K>, up 21.2% ** FGL Holdings Inc <FG.N>, up 17.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 31.2% ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.K>, down 30.7% ** Cedar Realty Trust Inc <CDR.N>, down 26.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCT.O>, up 75.2% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 44.6% ** Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc <CYCC.O>, up 32.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Allegro Merger Corp <ALGRR.O>, down 40.3% ** HL Acquisitions Corp <HCCHR.O>, down 30.1% ** Allegro Merger Equity Warrants <ALGRW.O>, down 30% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 5.5% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.5% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 8.8% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 9.6% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 13.5% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 9.4% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.7% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 8.3% premarket ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks drop as concerns over rising crude storage weigh on prices BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's dividend cut the first step on road to recovery BUZZ-Halliburton: Falls on $1.1 bln impairment charges ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 44.6% premarket BUZZ-Safe-T Group: Jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Facebook: Credit Suisse cuts PT as coronavirus impacts ad revenue ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Biogen Inc: Alzheimer's drug in focus ahead of Q1, not earnings ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-DuPont: Rises on expectations of stronger Q1 from coronavirus-driven demand ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Rises on increased U.S. sales of COVID-19 testing kits ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-CS cuts PT on Ford, GM on heavy cash burn in H1 2020 ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 4.6% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.0% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan slashes cruise operators' PT on virus impact

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EROS RENN FG IVR PARR CDR AVCT SFET CYCC ALGRR HCCHR ALGRW XOM CVX DVN CPE CHK OXY SLB HAL FTI FB BIIB DD CODX GM F RCL NCLH CCL NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

2 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular