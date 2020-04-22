BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SAExploration Holdings, Unit Corp, Expedia Group

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months..N

At 08:07 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.20% at 23,205. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.30% at 2,767.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.25% at 8,536.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N, up 43.9% ** Delek Logistics Partners <DKL.N>, up 28.3% ** NVR Inc <NVR.N>, up 27.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc <SMHI.K>, down 25.6% ** Unit Corp <UNT.N>, down 23% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.K>, down 16.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** SAExploration Holdings Inc <SAEX.O>, up 151.9%- ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 64.8% ** Immunic Inc <IMUX.O>, up 58.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** VBI Vaccines Inc <VBIV.O>, down 29.5% ** Company name not found <ITRM.O>, down 26.6% ** TORM Plc <TRMD.O>, down 23.6% ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Coca-Cola unlikely to lose fizz in the long run ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Netflix: Drops as co warns quarantine boost may prove to be short-lived ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric not pulling forecast is a good sign ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin results affirm defense sector as safe haven ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Intel Corp: Jefferies raises PT on data center growth ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments' long-term growth trends intact ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ- Expedia Group: Rises on report of stake sale to private equity firms ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-United Airlines down after $1 bln-plus equity haul ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Chipotle Mexican Grill: Red hot as online sales help during pandemic ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Delta Air jumps as cheap fuel, cost cuts likely to reduce Q2 expenses by half ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Biogen: Down as co pushes Alzheimer's drug filing to Q3 ** Unit Corp UNT.N: down 23.0% premarket BUZZ-Unit Corp shares hover near record lows ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O: up 151.9% premarket BUZZ-SAExploration Holdings: Surges three-fold on new project announcement ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Kimberly-Clark: Rises as strong tissue sales drive quarterly beat

