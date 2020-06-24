BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sabre Corp, Sotherly Hotels, Plug Power

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Wednesday as investors weighed the risk to domestic economy from rising coronavirus cases and a worsening forecast of the damage from the pandemic .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.50% at 25,501.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.42% at 3,055.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.06% at 9,922.34. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tyler Technologies Inc <TYL.N>, up 1.1% ** Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.OQ>, up 1.1% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 0.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 11.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 10.2% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 9.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.N, up 16.3% ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, up 16.9% ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.K>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 18.6% ** Contura Energy CTRA.N, down 16.3% ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, down 16.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, up 146% ** Sintx Technologies <SINT.O>, up 62% ** Yunhong Cti <CTIB.O>, up 43.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Gordn Pointe Acquisition Corp <GPAQU.O>, down 22.3% ** Biosig Technologies <BSGM.O>, down 20.5% ** Broadway Financial Corp <BYFC.O>, down 18.8% ** Renewable Energy REGI.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q2 forecast ** Xp Inc XP.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls as Credit Suisse cuts to underperform ** Professional Diversity Network IPDN.O: up 56.0%

BUZZ-Doubles as trading resumes after 6 months ** Editas Medicine EDIT.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock offering ** Yiren Digital YRD.N: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Drops on dismal Q1 results ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as IBM offers help for COVID-19 vaccine program ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: Down on rising stocks, worries of fresh virus wave ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles as S&P cuts credit rating to junk status ** Logitech LOGN.S: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades U.S.-listed shares to 'neutral' on valuation ** Biohaven BHVN.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Down after OCD treatment fails to meet study goal ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing SoftBank share sale ** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results top estimate ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls as U.S. agency probes touchscreen failures in 63,000 Model S cars ** Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to begin late-stage COVID-19 drug study ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering at discount ** Soligenix SNGX.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co enrolls 268 volunteers for ulcer drug study ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on direct stock offering ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Falls after air bookings remain hurt in June ** Sotherly Hotels SOHO.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q1 loss, lower revenue ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT on higher revenue forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.61%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.66%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.06%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.47%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

