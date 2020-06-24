US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sabre Corp, Sotherly Hotels, Plug Power

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's three major indexes tumbled on Wednesday as investors weighed the risk to domestic economy from rising coronavirus cases and a worsening forecast of the damage from the pandemic .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.50% at 25,501.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.42% at 3,055.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.06% at 9,922.34. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tyler Technologies Inc <TYL.N>, up 1.1% ** Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.OQ>, up 1.1% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 0.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 11.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 10.2% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 9.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.N, up 16.3% ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, up 16.9% ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.K>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 18.6% ** Contura Energy CTRA.N, down 16.3% ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, down 16.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, up 146% ** Sintx Technologies <SINT.O>, up 62% ** Yunhong Cti <CTIB.O>, up 43.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Gordn Pointe Acquisition Corp <GPAQU.O>, down 22.3% ** Biosig Technologies <BSGM.O>, down 20.5% ** Broadway Financial Corp <BYFC.O>, down 18.8% ** Renewable Energy REGI.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Falls on dismal Q2 forecast ** Xp Inc XP.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls as Credit Suisse cuts to underperform ** Professional Diversity Network IPDN.O: up 56.0%

BUZZ-Doubles as trading resumes after 6 months ** Editas Medicine EDIT.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized stock offering ** Yiren Digital YRD.N: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Drops on dismal Q1 results ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as IBM offers help for COVID-19 vaccine program ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: Down on rising stocks, worries of fresh virus wave ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles as S&P cuts credit rating to junk status ** Logitech LOGN.S: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades U.S.-listed shares to 'neutral' on valuation ** Biohaven BHVN.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Down after OCD treatment fails to meet study goal ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Slips after pricing SoftBank share sale ** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results top estimate ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls as U.S. agency probes touchscreen failures in 63,000 Model S cars ** Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to begin late-stage COVID-19 drug study ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering at discount ** Soligenix SNGX.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co enrolls 268 volunteers for ulcer drug study ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Tumbles on direct stock offering ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Falls after air bookings remain hurt in June ** Sotherly Hotels SOHO.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q1 loss, lower revenue ** Plug Power PLUG.O: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT on higher revenue forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.61%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.66%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.06%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.36%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.47%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC TYL CHRW KR NCLH RCL CCL APT DSS DELL NBR CTRA YRD WINS SINT CTIB GPAQU BSGM BYFC REGI XP IPDN EDIT IBIO CVX LOGN BHVN TMUS PDCO TSLA FULC TOPS SNGX SABR SOHO PLUG COLM GBT BYND SNAP DKS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular