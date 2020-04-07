BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Royal Caribbean, Kohl's, Gilead Sciences, Electronic Arts

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks jumped at the opening bell on Tuesday, as early signs of a slowdown in coronavirus cases in U.S. hot spots raised hopes that sweeping lockdown measures were working. .N

At 15:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.39% at 23,222.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.93% at 2,715.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.27% at 8,014.097. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 30.7% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, up 27.4% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N, up 24.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O, down 4.8% ** Kroger Co KR.N, down 3.9% ** Electronic Arts EA.O, down 3.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N, up 55.1% ** Caleres CAL.N, up 46.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 Etf CALF.N, down 30.3% ** Cambria Cannabis Etf TOKE.N, down 29.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Akers Bioscience AKER.O, up 58.4% ** G-III Apparel Group GIII.O, up 34.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** SeaChange International SEAC.O, down 19.8% ** Golar LNG Ltd GLNG.O, down 15.7% ** BioNtech SE BNTX.O, down 15.9% ** Nio NIO.N : up 10.5%

Tesla rival Nio rises on higher deliveries in March ** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 3.5% ** Lennar LEN.N: up 5.3% ** Toll Brothers TOL.N: up 6.7% ** KB Home KBH.N: up 5.6% ** PulteGroup PHM.N: up 8.9%

U.S. homebuilders rise as D.R. Horton results underscore housing market resilience ** Baudax Bio Inc BXRX.O: up 3.4%

Baudax Bio Inc: Rises on launch of pain management drug in U.S. ** VF Corp VFC.N: up 6.2%

VF Corp: Up as co says to continue to pay dividend, draws down $1 bln credit ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 2.6%

Walgreens: Rises on expanding drive-thru coronavirus test sites ** Chimera Investment Corp CIM.N: down 15.9%

Chimera falls as mortgage REIT plans convertible debt offering, dividend cut ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 18.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 27.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 20.2% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 18.0% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 8.6% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 11.5% ** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 7.9% ** Marriott International MAR.O: up 11.5% ** Hyatt Hotels H.N: up 10.5% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 11.8% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 11.7% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: up 6.2% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: up 2.7% ** Expedia EXPE.O: up 8.6% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 4.9%

U.S. travel and casino stocks jump on signs of flattening coronavirus outbreak ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 5.3%

Exxon Mobil cuts capex by 30%, shares rise ** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O: up 0.7%

Karyopharm Therapeutics: Rises on plans to test cancer drug in COVID-19 patients ** Edison Nation EDNT.O: up 14.4%

Edison Nation: Rises on launch of division to address demand surrounding COVID-19 ** Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N: up 0.1% Bristol Myers Squibb: Rises on plans to support newly unemployed patients ** Global Payments Inc GPN.N: down 0.4% Global Payments Inc down after company withdraws FY20 outlook ** Gannett GCI.N>: up 26.0% Gannett: Adopts poison pill plan ** Masco Corp MAS.N: up 6.1% Masco Corp: RBC upgrades to 'outperform' citing resilience during downturns ** Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI.O: up 22.6% Pluristem surges on early data for COVID-19 complications treatment ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: up 5.6% Pioneer Natural Resources: JPM lifts earnings outlook on liquidity boost, hedges

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 3.8% ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 2.2% ** Citigroup C.N: up 6.3% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 4.0% ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 3.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.1% U.S. big banks: Rise as broad market gains push yields higher USN ** Dell Technologies DELL.N: up 2.4% Dell Technologies: JPMorgan cuts PT on coronavirus impact ** Macy's M.N: up 13.7% Macy's: CFO to step down, shares rise amid broader surge ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 3.8% Slack rises after pricing upsized $750 mln convertible debt deal ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 4.9% Marathon Petroleum: JPM expects Q1 loss on weak refining fundamentals ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: up 4.9% Valero: JPM estimates quarterly loss on weak capture rates ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 4.4% Gilead: Fundamental story improving with remdesivir and pipeline; ups PT ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 4.3% HP Inc: J.P. Morgan cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 2.5% Beyond Meat: J.P. Morgan cuts PT on coronavirus hit to foodservice sector ** Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N: up 1.6% ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 3.5% Ackman's Pershing Square discloses new and raised stakes, stocks rise ** Kraft Heinz KHC.O: up 1.5% Kraft Heinz: Rises on expectations of higher Q1 sales from strong demand

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.84%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.00%

Energy

.SPNY

up 5.65%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.01%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.95%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 3.99%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.82%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.