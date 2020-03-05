BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Royal Caribbean Cruises, Cohen & Co, Vipshop, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's losses deepened and the Dow Jones Industrials shed 1,000 points in afternoon trading on Thursday as death toll in the United States rose to 11 and travel related stocks took a severe beating. .N

At 13:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.41% at 26,165.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.26% at 3,028.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.79% at 8,766.684. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 7.3% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.OQ>, up 3.5% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.OQ>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 16.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 14.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 13.9% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, up 36% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd <VIPS.N>, up 20.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, down 29.1% ** Veritiv Corp <VRTV.N>, down 18.8% ** WideOpenWest Inc <WOW.N>, down 18.4% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 27.8% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 23.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage loser: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, down 40%

** Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Keurig Dr Pepper leaks as top holders sell 40 mln shares ** Marvell Technology MRVL.O: up 10.2% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly results ** Snap SNAP.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-MKM Partners says recent sell-off offers buying opportunity, upgrades ** Vipshop VIPS.N: up 20.1% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 4 months on Q4 beat ** Zosano Pharma ZSAN.O: down 12.3% BUZZ-Falls on $11 mln stock-and-warrant deal ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 23.3% BUZZ-Jumps as FDA policy change spurs demand for coronavirus test kits ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Needham cuts forecasts on lower travel ad revenue ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat quarterly results ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q4 loss, revenue miss

** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 4.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 10.2% ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 10.5% ** Delta DAL.N: down 7.2% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-U.S. airline stocks in for more turbulence ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Down after Craig-Hallum cuts PT on coronavirus impact ** Meet Group MEET.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted $500 mln buyout offer from ProSieben ** Can-Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 26.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on potential drug for coronavirus ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on plans of greenhouse shutdowns, job cuts ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Down after Seven & i scraps Speedway deal ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Drops after rejecting Xerox's $35 bln takeover ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.9% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 5.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 5.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4.8% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 4.6% ** Capital One Financial COF.N: down 5.3% ** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: down 6.2% ** KeyCorp KEY.N: down 4.6% ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-U.S. banks drop as 10-year yields slip amid coronavirus fears ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 5.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.3% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 10.6% ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 6.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 3.1% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 5.4% ** SM Energy SM.N: down 6.3% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 5.7% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: down 3.3% ** Helmerich And Payne HP.N: down 10.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Energy stocks tumble as coronavirus epidemic shows no signs of slowing BUZZ-Exxon Mobil: Slips after CEO sticks to big spending targets ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 14.7% ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 16.5%

BUZZ-U.S. cruise liners sink as California holds ship for virus screening ** Kroger Co KR.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Hits 18-month high as private-label brands drive profit beat ** Guidewire Software GWRE.N: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Eyes worst day ever on reduced revenue forecast ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Gains after Brookfield raises buyout offer once again ** Burlington Stores BURL.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as price hikes power quarterly profit beat ** Splunk SPLK.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT even as forecast disappoints ** Comtech CMTL.O: down 18.1%

BUZZ-Tumbles as co says coronavirus clips forecast

** Cohen & Company Inc COHN.A: up 42.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 results

** FireEye FEYE.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains as Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' ** JinkoSolar JKS.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co rebuffs short-seller report, downplays coronavirus risk ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Zoom Video fast forwards after strong Q4 results, forecast ** CalAmp CAMP.O: down 19.4%

BUZZ-Slumps as Coronavirus weighs on guidance

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.63%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.94%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.63%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.41%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.81%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.22%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.