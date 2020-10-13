US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Royal Caribbean Cruises, Apple, Moderna, J&J

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 trial triggered concerns about the timing of a vaccine, although a rally in technology shares supported the Nasdaq. .N

At 12:43 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.46% at 28,705.56, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.40% at 3,520.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.18% at 11,897.218. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 6.4% ** Blackrock Inc <BLK.N>, up 4.7% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 11.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.9% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, up 15.4% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, up 14.2% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, down 13.8% ** Dillard's Inc <DDS.N>, down 12.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 68.2% ** Larimar Therapeutics Inc <LRMR.O>, up 23.8% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXV.O>, up 18.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 33.2% ** Loop Industries Inc <LOOP.O>, down 32.3% ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 30% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Tesla cuts U.S., Chinese prices of Model S variant; shares up ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.0% BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.7% BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.9% BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.7% BUZZ- U.S. shares rise after co enrolls patients for COVID-19 therapy trial ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 11.5% BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 33.2% BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.6% BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 0.1% BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 9.2% BUZZ- Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 0.1% BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 0.8% BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 8.3% BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine ** Peck Company PECK.O: up 7.5% BUZZ- Surges on $7.6 mln solar project contracts ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Up on forming team to explore combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon Inc AMZN.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ- Shares rise as 'Prime Day' kicks off ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: down 32.3%

BUZZ- Sinks as Hindenburg Research reveals short position ** Dynavax DVAX.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ- Rises as COVID-19 vaccine using co's booster gets subsidy in Taiwan ** Delta Air DAL.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 revenue slides, co delays target to halt cash burn ** PMV Pharma PMVP.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ- Rises as FDA grants fast track tag to cancer drug ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 18.4%

BUZZ- Up on Israel govt nod for mid-stage study of potential COVID-19 therapy ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 40.2%

BUZZ- Surges after top shareholder increases stake ** Athira Pharma ATHA.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Analysts see potential on Alzheimer's drug candidate, shares rise ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ- Falls as quarterly sales miss estimates

** Ovintiv Inc OVV.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ- Gains as Pipestone Processing Facility starts ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.4% ** Citigroup C.N: down 4.3% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.8% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.8% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks slide with Wall Street on COVID-19 vaccine worries ** RedHill RDHL.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ- Rises on deals to ramp up manufacturing of COVID-19 treatment ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ- Dips ahead of iPhone debut event ** PG&E PCG.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ- Falls as U.S. judge demands explanation on co's role in Zogg Fire ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ- Jumps as Canada to review its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in real time

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.35%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.37%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.76%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.54%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.50%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.17%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

In This Story

SPX IXIC WAT BLK ETSY RCL NCLH CCL IH AFI DQ FTSI DDS MDGS LRMR BVXV GOSS LOOP WAFU JNJ TSLA DIS BYND MESO MU AXGT AMC FAMI FL VXRT PECK NVAX AMZN DVAX DAL PMVP ENLV JILL ATHA AZZ OVV JPM C GS WFC BAC MS RDHL AAPL PCG MRNA

