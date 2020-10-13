BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Royal Caribbean Cruises, Apple, Moderna, J&J

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after a four-day winning streak as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 trial triggered concerns about the timing of a vaccine, although a rally in technology shares supported the Nasdaq. .N

At 12:43 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.46% at 28,705.56, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.40% at 3,520.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.18% at 11,897.218. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 6.4% ** Blackrock Inc <BLK.N>, up 4.7% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 11.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.9% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, up 15.4% ** Armstrong Flooring Inc <AFI.N>, up 14.2% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, down 13.8% ** Dillard's Inc <DDS.N>, down 12.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 68.2% ** Larimar Therapeutics Inc <LRMR.O>, up 23.8% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXV.O>, up 18.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 33.2% ** Loop Industries Inc <LOOP.O>, down 32.3% ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 30% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Tesla cuts U.S., Chinese prices of Model S variant; shares up ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.0% BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.7% BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.9% BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 0.7% BUZZ- U.S. shares rise after co enrolls patients for COVID-19 therapy trial ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 11.5% BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 33.2% BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.6% BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 0.1% BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 9.2% BUZZ- Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 0.1% BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 0.8% BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 8.3% BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine ** Peck Company PECK.O: up 7.5% BUZZ- Surges on $7.6 mln solar project contracts ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Up on forming team to explore combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon Inc AMZN.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ- Shares rise as 'Prime Day' kicks off ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: down 32.3%

BUZZ- Sinks as Hindenburg Research reveals short position ** Dynavax DVAX.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ- Rises as COVID-19 vaccine using co's booster gets subsidy in Taiwan ** Delta Air DAL.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 revenue slides, co delays target to halt cash burn ** PMV Pharma PMVP.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ- Rises as FDA grants fast track tag to cancer drug ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 18.4%

BUZZ- Up on Israel govt nod for mid-stage study of potential COVID-19 therapy ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 40.2%

BUZZ- Surges after top shareholder increases stake ** Athira Pharma ATHA.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Analysts see potential on Alzheimer's drug candidate, shares rise ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ- Falls as quarterly sales miss estimates

** Ovintiv Inc OVV.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ- Gains as Pipestone Processing Facility starts ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.4% ** Citigroup C.N: down 4.3% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.8% ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 2.8% ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks slide with Wall Street on COVID-19 vaccine worries ** RedHill RDHL.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ- Rises on deals to ramp up manufacturing of COVID-19 treatment ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ- Dips ahead of iPhone debut event ** PG&E PCG.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ- Falls as U.S. judge demands explanation on co's role in Zogg Fire ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ- Jumps as Canada to review its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in real time

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.35%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.37%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.76%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.54%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.50%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.17%

