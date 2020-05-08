Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, Spirit Airlines, Uber, Shopify

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis..N

At 9:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.19% at 24,126. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.18% at 2,914, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.96% at 9,195.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Par Technology Corp PAR.N, up 35.6% ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N, up 27.8% ** Ocwen Financial Corp OCN.N, up 26.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N, down 35.8% ** Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc DFIN.N, down 22.2% ** GTT Communications Inc GTT.N, down 13.6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, up 121.5% ** Everspin Technologies Inc MRAM.O, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, down 30.5% ** Nanthealth Inc NH.O, down 21.3% ** Hudson Capital Inc HUSN.O, down 16.9% ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Uber set to speed past rivals as lockdowns ease ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, raised outlook ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings road to recovery remains uncertain ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on declining advertising sales ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for mid-stage COVID-19 treatment study ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Spirit Airlines prices upsized stock, convertible debt deals ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected Q1 loss, revenue beat ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as tickets for Shanghai park sell out like hot cakes ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval for COVID-19 drug study ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Fortress Biotech surges; co's potential platform being explored as COVID-19 treatment ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls after being subpoenaed by U.S. DOJ ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected sales decline ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT.N: down 35.8% premarket BUZZ-AG Mortgage plummets on bleak portfolio update ** Meridian Bioscience VIVO.O: up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on higher 2020 outlook ** Hostess Brands TWNK.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after posting upbeat earnings, reaffirming organic growth target ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 27.8% premarket BUZZ-RV maker Camping World surges after upbeat Q1 ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant falls as pandemic clouds 2020 ** Shopify SHOP.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Shopify slips on $1.3 bln stock offering

