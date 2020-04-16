US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, Rite Aid, Jack in the Box, ThermoGenesis

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared. .N

At 12:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.97% at 23,277.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.32% at 2,774.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.46% at 8,431.554. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Akamai Technologies AKAM.OQ, up 5.1% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N, up 5% ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.OQ, down 11.8% ** American Airlines GroupAAL.OQ, down 10% ** Simon Property Group SPG.N, down 10% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF EINC.N, up 197.2% ** VanEck Vectors Rare Earth ETF REMX.N, up 185.7% ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N, up 80.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, down 22.6% ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 20.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** OpGen Equity Warrants OPGNW.O, up 109.7% ** MoSys Inc MOSY.O, up 96.4% ** Edison Nation EDNT.O, up 73.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O, down 25.5% ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O, down 24.9% ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O, down 19.7%

** Netflix NFLX.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Netflix hits record high as lockdowns, "Tiger King" spur more PT raises

** Outfront Media OUT.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Outfront Media jumps on Providence, Ares liquidity infusion

** Sonoco Products SON.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Sonoco Products expects hit to Q2 profit due to coronavirus ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-BioSig Technologies rises on plan to test antiviral drug as COVID-19 therapy

** Everi Holdings Inc EVRI.N: down 6.7%

International Game Technology Plc IGT.N: down 0.9%

PlayAGS Inc AGS.N: down 11.9%

Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Gaming equipment makers: Jefferies sees 2020 EBITDA down 26% to 35% ** Roku ROKU.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Roku rises after Berenberg says buy

** Cree CREE.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Cree drops on $500 mln convertible debt deal ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Hilton dips as COVID-19 likely to weigh on brand, Q1 results ** EBay EBAY.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-EBay: Rises as Starboard withdraws board nominations ** PDS Biotechnology PDSB.O: up 45.3%

BUZZ-PDS jumps on plan to start COVID-19 vaccine development program ** Inovio INO.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Inovio rises as coronavirus vaccine study in S.Korea gets $6.9 mln funding ** Rite Aid RAD.N: down 22.6%

BUZZ-Rite Aid: Falls on wider Q4 loss, maintains 2021 outlook ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-ConocoPhillips: Falls on output cut, share buyback suspension ** Jack in the Box JACK.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Jack in the Box jumps after Q2 projections impress Wall Street ** Eagle Pharma EGRX.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Eagle Pharma: Rise as hyperthermia drug inhibits virus causing COVID-19 ** Atossa Therapeutics ATOS.O: up 45.1%

BUZZ-Atossa leaps on plans to develop potential COVID-19 therapy ** ThermoGenesis THMO.O: up 39.5%

BUZZ-ThermoGenesis: Gains after FDA allows COVID-19 diagnostic kit distribution ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 22.1% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps as COVID-19 test on saliva samples uses co's tech ** Calithera Biosciences CALA.O: down 19.7% Calithera slides on equity raise ** Athersys ATHX.O: down 25.5% BUZZ-Athersys drops on $50 mln equity raise to fund COVID-19 trial ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises after escaping Q4 with a profit beat amid pandemic ** Arcus Biosciences RCUS.N: up 80.8% BUZZ-Arcus: Surges on report of Gilead in talks for picking stake ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 11.4% BUZZ-Soligenix: Rises on scoring license for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Dynavax Tech DVAX.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Dynavax jumps on entering coronavirus vaccine tie-up ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Twitter: Drops as JP Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-GoPro: Falls after co scraps 2020 forecast on coronavirus fears ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-Chegg Inc: New grading policy at universities to hurt online learning co ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands: Take-out, delivery sales nearly triple since March ** Bank of New York Mellon BK.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Bank of New York Mellon rises on Q1 results beat ** Edison Nation EDNT.O: up 73.1% BUZZ-Edison Nation: Surges after securing orders for personal protective equipment ** Abbott Labs ABT.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Abbott: Rises on quarterly results beat ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: down 39.0% BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling: Slips after skipping interest payment ** Ra Medical Systems RMED.N: down 13.7% BUZZ-Ra Medical Systems: Falls after filing for stock offering ** Goodyear Tire GT.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Goodyear Tire: Burns rubber after estimating quarterly loss ** UroGen Pharma URGN.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-UroGen Pharma: Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA nod ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 5.8% BUZZ-Taiwan Semiconductor rises as profit nearly doubles ** Pulmatrix PULM.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Pulmatrix: Jumps after granting license for respiratory disease products ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Marathon Petroleum: Costs, midstream structure keeps Cowen on sidelines ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-Square Inc: Drops after Raymond James downgrades on COVID-19 risks

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.42%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.98%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.27%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.99%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.92%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.81%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.12%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC AKAM ANTM AZO UAL AAL SPG EINC REMX RCUS RAD PLT OPGNW MOSY EDNT ATHX ENT CALA NFLX OUT SON BSGM EVRI IGT AGS SGMS ROKU CREE HLT EBAY PDSB INO COP JACK EGRX ATOS THMO CODX BBBY SNGX DVAX TWTR GPRO CHGG BLMN BK ABT DO RMED GT URGN TSM PULM MPC SQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular