BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, Rite Aid, Jack in the Box, ThermoGenesis

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped on Thursday, giving up early gains as concerns about rough first-quarter earnings and lasting economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic offset weekly jobless claims that were better than some had feared. .N

At 12:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.97% at 23,277.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.32% at 2,774.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.46% at 8,431.554. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Akamai Technologies AKAM.OQ, up 5.1% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N, up 5% ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.OQ, down 11.8% ** American Airlines GroupAAL.OQ, down 10% ** Simon Property Group SPG.N, down 10% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF EINC.N, up 197.2% ** VanEck Vectors Rare Earth ETF REMX.N, up 185.7% ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N, up 80.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, down 22.6% ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 20.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** OpGen Equity Warrants OPGNW.O, up 109.7% ** MoSys Inc MOSY.O, up 96.4% ** Edison Nation EDNT.O, up 73.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O, down 25.5% ** Global Eagle Entertainment ENT.O, down 24.9% ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O, down 19.7%

** Netflix NFLX.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Netflix hits record high as lockdowns, "Tiger King" spur more PT raises

** Outfront Media OUT.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Outfront Media jumps on Providence, Ares liquidity infusion

** Sonoco Products SON.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Sonoco Products expects hit to Q2 profit due to coronavirus ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-BioSig Technologies rises on plan to test antiviral drug as COVID-19 therapy

** Everi Holdings Inc EVRI.N: down 6.7%

International Game Technology Plc IGT.N: down 0.9%

PlayAGS Inc AGS.N: down 11.9%

Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Gaming equipment makers: Jefferies sees 2020 EBITDA down 26% to 35% ** Roku ROKU.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Roku rises after Berenberg says buy

** Cree CREE.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Cree drops on $500 mln convertible debt deal ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Hilton dips as COVID-19 likely to weigh on brand, Q1 results ** EBay EBAY.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-EBay: Rises as Starboard withdraws board nominations ** PDS Biotechnology PDSB.O: up 45.3%

BUZZ-PDS jumps on plan to start COVID-19 vaccine development program ** Inovio INO.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Inovio rises as coronavirus vaccine study in S.Korea gets $6.9 mln funding ** Rite Aid RAD.N: down 22.6%

BUZZ-Rite Aid: Falls on wider Q4 loss, maintains 2021 outlook ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-ConocoPhillips: Falls on output cut, share buyback suspension ** Jack in the Box JACK.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Jack in the Box jumps after Q2 projections impress Wall Street ** Eagle Pharma EGRX.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Eagle Pharma: Rise as hyperthermia drug inhibits virus causing COVID-19 ** Atossa Therapeutics ATOS.O: up 45.1%

BUZZ-Atossa leaps on plans to develop potential COVID-19 therapy ** ThermoGenesis THMO.O: up 39.5%

BUZZ-ThermoGenesis: Gains after FDA allows COVID-19 diagnostic kit distribution ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 22.1% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Jumps as COVID-19 test on saliva samples uses co's tech ** Calithera Biosciences CALA.O: down 19.7% Calithera slides on equity raise ** Athersys ATHX.O: down 25.5% BUZZ-Athersys drops on $50 mln equity raise to fund COVID-19 trial ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Rises after escaping Q4 with a profit beat amid pandemic ** Arcus Biosciences RCUS.N: up 80.8% BUZZ-Arcus: Surges on report of Gilead in talks for picking stake ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: up 11.4% BUZZ-Soligenix: Rises on scoring license for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Dynavax Tech DVAX.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Dynavax jumps on entering coronavirus vaccine tie-up ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Twitter: Drops as JP Morgan downgrades to 'neutral' ** GoPro GPRO.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-GoPro: Falls after co scraps 2020 forecast on coronavirus fears ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-Chegg Inc: New grading policy at universities to hurt online learning co ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands: Take-out, delivery sales nearly triple since March ** Bank of New York Mellon BK.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Bank of New York Mellon rises on Q1 results beat ** Edison Nation EDNT.O: up 73.1% BUZZ-Edison Nation: Surges after securing orders for personal protective equipment ** Abbott Labs ABT.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Abbott: Rises on quarterly results beat ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: down 39.0% BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling: Slips after skipping interest payment ** Ra Medical Systems RMED.N: down 13.7% BUZZ-Ra Medical Systems: Falls after filing for stock offering ** Goodyear Tire GT.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Goodyear Tire: Burns rubber after estimating quarterly loss ** UroGen Pharma URGN.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-UroGen Pharma: Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA nod ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 5.8% BUZZ-Taiwan Semiconductor rises as profit nearly doubles ** Pulmatrix PULM.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Pulmatrix: Jumps after granting license for respiratory disease products ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 8.2% BUZZ-Marathon Petroleum: Costs, midstream structure keeps Cowen on sidelines ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-Square Inc: Drops after Raymond James downgrades on COVID-19 risks

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.42%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.98%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.27%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.99%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.92%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.81%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.12%

