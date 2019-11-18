BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, Qudian, Intelsat, Carolina Financial

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday as Washington's decision to grant an extension for U.S. companies to do business with China's Huawei helped ease some concerns around U.S.-China trade relations. .N

At 14:09 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.08% at 28,027.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 3,122.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.09% at 8,548.289. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, up 4.3% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O, up 3% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 15.2% ** Cabot Oil Gas COG.N, down 5% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N, down 4.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 22.4% ** CorMedix Inc CRMD.N, up 17.9% ** Standard Diversified Inc SDI.N, up 16.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Intelsat SA I.N, down 25.5% ** Qudian Inc QD.N, down 21.2% ** Citi Global Markets Holdings DGBP.N, down 16.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O, up 395.9% ** AudioEye Inc AEYE.O, up 27% ** Capstone Turbine Corp CPST.O, up 26.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc SLS.O, down 17.8% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 15.2% ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O, down 15% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Houston rate outcome ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Shares in good health after co explores sale ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.6% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Warren's 'Medicare for All' transition plan a relief for health insurers ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight" ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from heart disease drug trial ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O: up 395.9% BUZZ-Set for record-high on schizophrenia treatment trial success ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-SunPower dims on planned 22 mln share offering ** Manchester United PLC MANU.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rise in Q1 core profit lifts shares ** WestRock Co WRK.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Gains as BofA Merrill upgrades to 'buy' - thefly.com ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 23.3% BUZZ-Rises after its eye supplement launches on Amazon ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises as Cowen upgrades after SEO shortfall ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from kidney cancer trial ** Eros International Plc EROS.N: up 8.7% BUZZ-Surges on tie-up with YouTube Music in India ** Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O: up 14.4% BUZZ-Rises on pact with Novo Nordisk to develop therapies for metabolic diseases

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Coty Inc's new reality: Kylie Jenner ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Slips after MS cuts rating on slowing growth trend ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 17.4% BUZZ-Hits record low on reverse stock split ** Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc PLX.N: up 19.2% BUZZ-Soars after FDA meeting for treatment approval application ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on renewable diesel plant, $1 bln share buyback ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Announces $55 mln stock offer, falls ** Cango Inc CANG.N: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Falls as MS moves to sidelines on sluggish growth in core business ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Peloton pedals to $29 IPO price for first time ** Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Shares fall after company halts share buybacks, cuts jobs ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Luckin Coffee short interest perks up as shares surge ** Acacia Research Corp < ACTG.O>: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on $400 million financing deal from Starboard ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Home Depot seen posting 4.6% revenue growth in Q3 ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Down after research says invasive heart surgery not always better ** Standard Diversified Inc SDI.A: up 26.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on plan to merge into subsidiary ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Falls on buyout of Rodin Therapeutics ** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Slides on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.6% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N: down 5.0% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 4.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.8% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.0% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 8.5% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 2.9% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: down 4.9% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Oil companies fall on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high on promising heart drug data ** Medifast Inc MED.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Medifast adds weight after activist investor reports stake ** Carolina Financial Corp CARO.O: up 5.0% BUZZ-Carolina Financial: Surges on $1.1 bln buyout deal ** Venator Materials Plc VNTR.N: up 4.8% ** Huntsman Corp HUN.N: up 1.6 ** PQ Group Holdings Inc PQG.N: down 4.8% ** Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Chemical stocks: 'Somber' sentiment presents compelling buying opportunity - GS ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 20.8% BUZZ-Chinese microlender Qudian Inc slumps on FY profit outlook cut ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Wall St replays Roku rally as stock recovers from competition fear

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.68%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.62%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.66%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.