BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, Progenity, MacroGenics

Wall Street's main indexes were set to gain on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 8:29 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 30,279. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.53% at 3,720.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.49% at 12,727.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 21.8% ** Korea Electric Power <KEP.N>, up 9.3% ** Aluminum Corp of China <ACH.N>, up 8.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Rayonier Inc <RYAM.N>, down 12.8% ** GasLog Partners <GLOP.N>, down 6.6% ** ABM Industries Inc ABM.N, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, up 216.7% ** Oriental Culture Holding Ltd <OCG.O>, up 210.3% ** Diginex Ltd <EQOSW.O>, up 55.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Triterras Inc <TRITW.O>, down 32% ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, down 20.8% ** Triterras Inc <TRIT.O>, down 17.3% ** PayPal PYPL.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Jefferies adds to 'Sweet 16' list of tech stocks ** Marathon Patent Group MARA.O: up 22.2% premarket BUZZ-Crypto stocks gain premarket as Bitcoin hits all-time high ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after EU concludes talks to secure 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: down 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q2 loss widens, revenue plunges ** Evolus EOLS.O: up 39.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Street views U.S. trade commission's ruling as positive ** MacroGenics MGNX.O: up 16.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as U.S. FDA approves breast cancer drug ** Roku ROKU.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on HBO Max streaming deal, PT hikes ** Progenity Inc PROG.O: up 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on expanding U.S. COVID-19 testing services ** Zynerba ZYNE.O: down 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Down after FDA recommends additional trial of neurological disorder drug

