BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku Inc, Oragenics Inc, Conagra Brands

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow near record levels as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims. .N

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 30,942.38. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.92% at 3,782.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.47% at 12,928.213. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Company <DXC.N>, up 9.3% ** Constellation Brands Inc <STZ.N>, up 6.1% ** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Conagra Brands Inc <CAG.N>, down 3.9% ** 3M Co <MMM.N>, down 3.8% ** Fox Corp <FOX.O>, down 2.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 115.7% ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, up 30.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Telecom Corp Ltd <CHA.N>, down 15.9% ** Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd <CCM.N>, down 12.4% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd <CHU.N>, down 12% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** The9 Limited <NCTY.O>, up 72.6% ** Future Fintech Group Inc <FTFT.O>, up 52.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 29.5% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 25.6% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 19.5% ** SPAR Group Ltd SGRP.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Rises on share repurchase program ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 14.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on alliance with Bayer for COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Set for record open on rating upgrade, Fitch optimism on China demand ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on joint venture to finance Europe solar projects ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 24.6%

BUZZ-Soars on SK Group's $1.5 bln investment plans ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 11.4% ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.O: up 6.7% ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 10.1%

** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 7.3% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 8.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 6.0% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Pot stocks on a high as Democrats take Senate control ** Moelis & Co MC.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades as M&A recovery bounces back ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 2.2% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 3.9% ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 4.6% ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 5.5% ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 6.7% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 5.1% ** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 1.7% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Solar cos gain as Democrats take control of U.S. Senate ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.0% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.0% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.6% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-U.S. banks: Jefferies sees positive 2021 ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls as CEO takes medical leave of absence ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on report of $10 bln French takeover approach ** Roku Inc ROKU.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Brokerage raises PT, sees further streaming growth in 2021 ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-To ramp up lithium production at Nevada site, shares rise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Sinks on holiday-quarter results miss ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-BofA hikes PT on growth prospects ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q1 profit ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt sees "steady growth" heading into 2021; upgrades ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive late-stage data from protein disorder treatment ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Up as BTIG raises PT on growth prospects ** Northern Oil & Gas Inc NOG.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Raymond James initiates coverage with "strong buy" ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies says competing bid unlikely; downgrades ** Oxford Immunotec Global PLC OXFD.O: up 26.4%

BUZZ-Gains after takeover by PerkinElmer ** Oragenics Inc OGEN.N: up 68.1%

BUZZ-Rises on adjuvant deal with Adjuvance Technologies

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.18%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.86%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.89%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

flat

