BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, GM, Apple, chipmakers, gold miners, U.S. banks
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street rose for the third straight session on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases. .N
At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.52% at 26,899.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.48% at 2,981.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.65% at 8,081.581. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fastenal Co FAST.O, up 16.9% ** W W Grainger Inc GWW.N, up 7.4% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N, down 2.6% ** Marketaxess Holdings Inc MKTX.O, down 2.5% ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N, down 1.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N, up 24.5% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N, up 13.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG JMIA.N, down 9% ** JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD.N, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 81.1% ** Trevi Therapeutics Inc TRVI.O, up 26.5% ** Purple Innovation PRPL.O, up 20.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Yandex N V YNDX.O, down 16.9% ** Enochan Biosciences ENOB.O, down 15.8% ** ExOne Co XONE.O, down 12.9% ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 13.4%
BUZZ-Surges after divestiture of Rhofade skin cream ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc BURG.O: up 11.1%
BUZZ-Surges on merger with privately held Sonnet ** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc RVLT.O: down 6.9%
BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq delisting ** ExOne Co XONE.O: down 12.9%
BUZZ-Slumps after warning of lower-than-expected 2019 sales ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Up on JV's plan to commercialize CBD-infused drinks in Canada ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 4.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Higher oil prices lift energy stocks ** Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N: up 7.9%
BUZZ-Deckers: Stifel raises to "buy"; sees upside for FY 2020 ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 4.8%
BUZZ-Roku rises as RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.9%
BUZZ-Prolonged GM-UAW strike could cost company $1.5 bln - Credit Suisse ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 8.3%
BUZZ-Gains on shipping new cameras ahead of schedule ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 4.8%
BUZZ-International Seaways: BTIG starts coverage with "buy" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Apple Inc inches closer to all-time high ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: up 16.9%
BUZZ-Set for best day in a year after profit beat ** Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Bernstein turns bullish on J&J as litigation uncertainty clears ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: up 2.2% ** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Recession in freight market well underway: Credit Suisse
** DexCom Inc DXCM.O: up 2.0% ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Abbott, Medtronic likely to deliver stability in Q3- BMO
** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 3.0%
BUZZ-Wendy's Co: Gains on better-than-expected preliminary same-store sales numbers ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 6.0%
BUZZ-Rises on growth in daily active users ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 1.7%
BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp up after proposing to dissolve stake in Match ** ASML Holding NV ASML.O: up 3.5% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.3% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 3.2% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 4.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 2.5% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.9% ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 2.0% ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 1.9% ** STMicroelectronics NC STM.N: up 7.2% ** Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.N: up 1.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 4.5% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 1.4% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 5.1%
BUZZ-Trade optimism push chipmakers, Chinese stocks higher ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 13.4%
BUZZ-Up on skin cream's sale that marks a shift in strategy ** Kitov Pharma Ltd KTOV.O: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on amendment to Consensi marketing deal ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.9% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 3.2% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N: up 2.2%
BUZZ-S&P banks index eyes best day in a month after yields rise on trade hopes ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 8.2%
BUZZ-Gallops as Evercore rides the "lagging horse" ** Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N: down 2.6% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 4.3% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 1.7% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 6.2% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 3.5%
BUZZ-Gold miners lose shine on optimism around U.S.-China trade talks ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Therapix Biosciences rises on Destiny merger hopes ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 4.6%
BUZZ-Boston Beer: Citi upgrades to "buy" on hard seltzer growth, shares rise
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 1.51%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.51%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.13%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.42%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.93%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.56%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 2.15%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.67%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 2.40%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.41%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.05%
(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)
((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCompanies US Markets
Explore BioTechExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Domino's Pizza, Neurotrope, Aphria, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks
- U.S. says gene testing firm gets 25-year ban in $42.6 mln kickback settlement
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. Steel, J&J, Apple, Levi Strauss, American Airlines
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Hexo, Eastman Kodak, General Motors, Match Group