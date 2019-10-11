BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, GM, Apple, chipmakers, gold miners, U.S. banks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose for the third straight session on Friday, as investors expected top-level trade talks between the United States and China to result in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases. .N

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.52% at 26,899.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.48% at 2,981.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.65% at 8,081.581. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fastenal Co FAST.O, up 16.9% ** W W Grainger Inc GWW.N, up 7.4% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N, down 2.6% ** Marketaxess Holdings Inc MKTX.O, down 2.5% ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N, down 1.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N, up 24.5% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N, up 13.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG JMIA.N, down 9% ** JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD.N, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 81.1% ** Trevi Therapeutics Inc TRVI.O, up 26.5% ** Purple Innovation PRPL.O, up 20.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Yandex N V YNDX.O, down 16.9% ** Enochan Biosciences ENOB.O, down 15.8% ** ExOne Co XONE.O, down 12.9% ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Surges after divestiture of Rhofade skin cream ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc BURG.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Surges on merger with privately held Sonnet ** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc RVLT.O: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq delisting ** ExOne Co XONE.O: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Slumps after warning of lower-than-expected 2019 sales ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on JV's plan to commercialize CBD-infused drinks in Canada ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 4.5% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Higher oil prices lift energy stocks ** Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Deckers: Stifel raises to "buy"; sees upside for FY 2020 ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Roku rises as RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Prolonged GM-UAW strike could cost company $1.5 bln - Credit Suisse ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Gains on shipping new cameras ahead of schedule ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-International Seaways: BTIG starts coverage with "buy" ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Apple Inc inches closer to all-time high ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Set for best day in a year after profit beat ** Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Bernstein turns bullish on J&J as litigation uncertainty clears ** Canadian National Railway Co CNI.N: up 2.2% ** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Recession in freight market well underway: Credit Suisse

** DexCom Inc DXCM.O: up 2.0% ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Abbott, Medtronic likely to deliver stability in Q3- BMO

** Wendy's Co WEN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Wendy's Co: Gains on better-than-expected preliminary same-store sales numbers ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on growth in daily active users ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp up after proposing to dissolve stake in Match ** ASML Holding NV ASML.O: up 3.5% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.3% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 3.2% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 2.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 4.4% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 2.5% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.9% ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 2.0% ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 1.9% ** STMicroelectronics NC STM.N: up 7.2% ** Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.N: up 1.3% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 4.5% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 1.4% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Trade optimism push chipmakers, Chinese stocks higher ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Up on skin cream's sale that marks a shift in strategy ** Kitov Pharma Ltd KTOV.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on amendment to Consensi marketing deal ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.8% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.9% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.1% ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 3.2% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-S&P banks index eyes best day in a month after yields rise on trade hopes ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Gallops as Evercore rides the "lagging horse" ** Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N: down 2.6% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 4.3% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 1.7% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 6.2% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Gold miners lose shine on optimism around U.S.-China trade talks ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Therapix Biosciences rises on Destiny merger hopes ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Boston Beer: Citi upgrades to "buy" on hard seltzer growth, shares rise

