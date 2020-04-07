BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roadrunner Transportation, Trevi Therapeutics, Gannett Co

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures bounced for a second straight day on Tuesday as risk appetite returned on tentative signs that the coronavirus outbreak was starting to plateau in hard-hit U.S. states. .N

At 7:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.69% at 23,318. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.19% at 2,728.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 2.95% at 8,266.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Gannett Co Inc GCI.N, up 89.9% ** Exantas Capital Corp XAN.N, up 49.7% ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N, up 47.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Roadrunner Transportation Systems RRTS.N, down 17.7% ** Euronav NV EURN.N, down 7.2% ** Frontline Ltd FRO.N, down 6% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Top Ships Inc TOPS.O, up 31.7% ** Allegro Merger Corp ALGRR.O, up 21.1% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seachange International Inc SEAC.O, down 24.2% ** Trevi Therapeutics Inc TRVI.O, down 17% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 0.8% premarket Gilead: Fundamental story improving with remdesivir and pipeline; ups PT ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 3.3% premarket HP Inc: J.P. Morgan cuts PT, forecast on coronavirus impact ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: up 5.1% premarket Beyond Meat: J.P. Morgan cuts PT on coronavirus hit to foodservice sector ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 4.2% premarket Ackman's Pershing Square discloses new and raised stakes, stocks rise ** Kraft Heinz KHC.O: up 4.2% premarket Kraft Heinz: Rises on expectations of higher Q1 sales from strong demand

