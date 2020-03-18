US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Rite Aid, Walmart, Walt Disney, cruises, airlines

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's four-week slump deepened on Wednesday as investors priced in a complete breakdown in business activity and consumer spending from the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 12:38 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 7.34% at 19,678.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.41% at 2,367.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 5.36% at 6,941.605. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 7.2% ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, up 5% ** Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 36.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, down 31.1% ** Marriott International Inc <MAR.O>, down 30.4% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 133% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, down 52.7% ** Capstead Mortgage Corp <CMO.N>, down 52.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, up 284.4% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 139.5% ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, up 37.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTO.O>, down 58% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHON.O>, down 50.7% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTM.O>, down 48.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 9.1%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 12.1%

** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 13.1%

** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 12.1%

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 10.7%

** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 13.9%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 5.0% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Energy companies fall as U.S. crude prices plunge to 17-year low

** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 13.5%

** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: down 27.2%

** Anglogold Ashanti AU.N: down 15.3%

** Yamana Gold AUY.N: down 10.0%

** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 7.5%

** Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Gold stocks track fall in bullion prices as coronavirus fears rise

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Shares tumble on movie postponement

** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Fox sells 5% Roku stake to finance Tubi TV acquisition

** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls after suspending 2020 profit outlook

** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Falls after warning on Q1 loss due to virus outbreak

** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 22.3%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to advance coronavirus vaccine development

** Boeing Co BA.N: down 19.6%

BUZZ-Seeks life support for industry, plummets to 82-month low

** IMV Inc IMV.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Set for the best day on progress in coronavirus drug development

** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 30.4%

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: down 20.9%

BUZZ-Fall on travel executives' call for $250 bln lifeline

** Can Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership plans for developing COVID-19 treatment

** Nio NIO.N: down 20.2%

BUZZ-Tesla challenger Nio's shares drop on going concern warning

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 36.1%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 27.3%

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 27.1%

** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 31.1%

** American Airlines AAL.O: down 24.2%

** Delta Airlines DAL.N: down 27.5%

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 23.1%

** United Airlines UAL.O: down 30.0%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 9.1%

** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 19.4%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 11.7%

** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 28.2%

** Melco Resorts MLCO.O: down 5.5%

** McDonald's MCD.N: down 10.2%

** Yum Brands YUM.N: down 8.4%

** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 13.7%

** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N: down 14.5%

** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: down 10.9%

** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: down 10.1%

** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: down 6.3%

** Expedia EXPE.O: down 13.4%

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 18.0%

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Hotels, airlines, cruises and restaurants fall on fears of COVID-19 fallout

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 11.0%

** JPMorgan JPM.N: down 9.1%

** Citi C.N: down 13.1%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 6.5%

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 8.8%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 10.6%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks slip amid broad market selloff

** AZUL SA AZUL.N: down 33.2%

BUZZ-Plunges as coronavirus pandemic weighs

** Pinterest PINS.N: down 11.0%

BUZZ-Falls after J.P.Morgan cuts PT

** Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA declines to approve anti-seizure drug

** Safehold Inc SAFE.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Slides on upsized stock offering

** General Mills GIS.N: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 sales miss outweighs 2020 profit forecast raise

** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Rises on 'orphan drug' status for autoimmune therapy

** Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Rises on cancer study collaboration with Pfizer

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high amid broader market selloff

** General Motors Co GM.N: down 21.9%

** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 12.5%

** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: down 13.9%

BUZZ-Detroit Three hit fresh lows as coronavirus outbreak disrupts production USN

** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Surges after BofA says co well positioned in COVID-19 environment

** Teck Resources TECK.N: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Drops on temporary suspension of construction work at Chile copper project

** Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH.O: down 35.2%

BUZZ-Slumps after borrowing cash amid virus outbreak ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Up on offering free home delivery during virus pandemic

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 4.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 7.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 4.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 11.10%

Financial

.SPSY

down 9.30%

Health

.SPXHC

down 5.56%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 10.22%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 5.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 7.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.33%

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

