BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Revance, Lipocine, Inovio

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of some Big Tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic. .N

At 1:14 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.53% at 29,311.6. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.07% at 3,547.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.79% at 11,621.524. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.O>, up 8.5 % ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 8.1 % ** D.R. Horton Inc <DHI.N>, up 7.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 12.9 % ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 7.2 % ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 6.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 57.3 % ** Quad Graphic <QUAD.N>, up 26.2 % ** Preferred Apartment Communities Inc <APTS.N>, up 20.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GasLog Partners LLP <GLOP.N>, down 33.1 % ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 25.8 % ** MediaAlpha Inc <MAX.N>, down 21.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, up 155.1 % ** TWC Tech Holdings II Equity Warrant <TWCTW.O>, up 100 % ** ummit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, up 56.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tattooed Chef Equity Warrant <TTCFW.O>, down 22.9 % ** Voyage Therapeutics Inc <VYGR.O>, down 22.5 % ** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARNA.O>, down 22.5 % ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss, weak H1 demand ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug

** Holly Energy Partners HEP.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises to outperform

** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Enters patent agreement with Comcast ** Smart Sand Inc SND.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gains as cost cuts drive surprise profit ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Slips after at-the-market share sale agreement ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Beyonce ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Up as FY 2021 sales forecast, results top estimates ** Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Rises on 'surprise' buyback program ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Slips as 3G Capital cuts stake ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Falls as EU charges co of competition distortion in online retail ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Slips on stock offering ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim says bullish scenario is priced into stock, downgrades ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 3%

BUZZ-DB sees potential for sales growth next year, raises to 'buy' ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: A vaccine to power Simon Property's rebound ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from early-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Target ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Dips after $1 bln convertible debt raise ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $30 mln equity raise ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises as lab gets FDA approval to start COVID-19 testing ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 12.9%

BUZZ-Drops on planned $1.5 bln equity raise; peers sag

** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc ARNA.O: down 22.5%

BUZZ-Plunges after lead drug fails eczema trial ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Up on share buyback program, dividend raise ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 17.1%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over a year on quarterly sales shock ** Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR.O: down 22.5%

BUZZ-Falls on delayed resumption of Parkinson's disease trial ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Unsure about California theme park reopening, shares fall ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Down on suspension of operations at Argentinian mine ** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly loss widens ** Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Falls on likely delay in experimental injection approval ** AerCap Holdings nv AER.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Slips on Q3 miss, MAX order cancellations

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 28.7%

BUZZ-Expects FDA decision on vaccine trial in Nov, shares soar

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.94%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.76%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.66%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.31%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.97%

