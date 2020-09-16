BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ReTo Eco-Solutions, ADT Inc, AMC Networks Inc, General Motors Co

Companies
Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.50% at 28,168. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.42% at 3,419.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 11,487. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.K>, up 52.2% ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc <CCO.N>, up 10.4% ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, down 8.3% ** Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings II Corp <IPOB.K>, down 7.2% ** Ke Holdings Inc <BEKE.K>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd <OSN.O>, up 46.1% ** China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd PLIN.O, up 21.1% ** Reto Eco-Solutions Inc <RETO.O>, up 20.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Strattec Security Corp <STRT.O>, down 28.6% ** Novus Therapeutics Inc <NVUS.O>, down 13.5% ** Electro-Sensors Inc <ELSE.O>, down 9.5%

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Trump says TikTok deal is very close ** AxoGen Inc AXGN.O: up 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 outlook ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: FedEx continues to be beneficial in the peak season ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 52.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after law firm's report on CEO's option grants ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips after report of possible FTC antitrust suit against co ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Fall stretches into second day after DOJ report ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plans to list asset as separate company ** ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc RETO.O: up 26.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on agreement to build industrial park, wellness town ** ADT Inc ADT.N: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Apollo cuts stake in secondary share offering ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as DB says 'buy' on expectations of margin expansion ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after drug reduces hospitalization need for moderate COVID-19 patients ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q3 beats; 15 brokerages lift PTs ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops as U.S. House report blames planemaker, FAA for 737 MAX crashes ** AMC Networks Inc AMCX.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Rallies on $250 mln share buyback ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.A: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on selecting COVID-19 drug candidate ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as kidney cancer treatment study meets main goal ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on plans to build own 'family' of EV drive systems ** Mediwound Ltd MDWD.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after FDA accepts burn treatment marketing application

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

