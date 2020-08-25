BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ReneSola, Children's Place, Ovid Therapeutics, Exxon Mobil Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to extend its three-day rally at the open on Tuesday as officials from the United States and China pledged their commitment to their Phase One trade deal, adding to cheer over progress in developing treatments for COVID-19. .N

At 9.00 a.m.ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.57% at 28,401. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.38% at 3,440.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.14% at 11,619.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Welbilt Inc <WBT.N>, up 14.7% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 13.9% ** Flowserve Corp <FLS.N>, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Portland General Electric Co <POR.N>, down 14.8% ** Superior Industries International Inc <SUP.N>, down 6.8% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.K>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 110.4% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 59.3% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, up 41.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nanovibronix Inc <NAOV.O>, down 21.9% ** American Outdoor Brands Inc <AOUT.O>, down 21.1% ** Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp <GLDD.O>, down 17.8% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Stifel expects shares to grind higher as sales recover

** Salesforce.com CRM.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high; Honeywell, Amgen gain on Dow addition

** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O: up 46.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive study results

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips after Dow Jones drops oil giant following shake-up

** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit falls less than expected

** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after sales growth warning

** J.M. Smucker Co SJM.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 3 months on upbeat results, outlook

** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops after wider-than-expected Q2 loss

** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on asset purchase in an all-stock deal

** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Citi upgrades rating to 'buy'

** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: up 23.1% premarket BUZZ-Set for record rise on epilepsy drug progress

