BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-regular hours

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as fresh data pointed to a resilient domestic economy, while investors remained optimistic about a resolution to U.S.-China trade tensions. .N

At 13:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17% at 28,168.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.39% at 3,152.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.60% at 8,700.176. The top two S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, up 5.1% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, down 4.5% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 2.7% ** Iron Mountain Incorp <IRM.N>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AVX Corp <AVX.N>, up 36.7 % ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 17.7% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, up 12.8% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Evolent Health Inc <EVH.N>, down 32% ** Amplify Symour Cannabis <CNBS.N>, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Paringa Resources Limited <PNRL.O>, up 229.9% ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 158.6% ** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd <IGLD.O>, up 70.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Baudax Bio Inc <BXRX.O>, down 22.1% ** Central Garden & Pet Co <CENTA.O>, down 19.7% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Canaccord sees improved performance in 2020 ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Rises as Musk suggests Cybertruck orders reach 250,000 ** Guess? Inc GES.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rallies after mixed report and weak rev outlook ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Shares drop on planned equity raise ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 27.4% BUZZ-Rises after Steve Cohen's Point72 raises stake to 9.99% ** Deere & Co DE.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls as co warns of lower profits in 2020 - Reuters News ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Eyes best day ever after Q3 results ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Under Armour, underrated, underdog: Shares rise on Raymond James upgrade ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: down 5.6% BUZZ-Dell eyes steepest fall in over 3 months after FY revenue forecast cut ** AVX Corp AVX.N: up 36.7% BUZZ-Soars as largest shareholder proposes to buy remaining shares ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 7.8% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA comments on PTSD treatment trial ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-China's Uxin up on strong results ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted stock offering ** PVH Corp PVH.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Citi says Tapestry, Capri could be potential targets for PVH ** Manchester United PLC MANU.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Shares get a kick from investment in rival City ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Alibaba on the rise after banner Hong Kong listing ** SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-JPM says long-term financial targets encouraging, shares rise ** Evolent Health Inc EVH.N: down 32.0% BUZZ-Plunges as partner Passport Health left out of Kentucky Medicaid contract ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Upbeat revenue forecast sends Box shares surging ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Down after it partners with Turkish apparel company ** Neon Therapeutics NTGN.O: down 4.6% BUZZ-Down after H.C. Wainwright downgrades on shift in strategy ** Global Blood Therapeutics GBT.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Jumps again as another analyst raises PT ** 360 Finance Inc QFIN.O: up 11.2% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.79%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.83%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.12%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.39%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.02%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

