BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Regeneron, Zoom Video, U.S. oil companies, Apple, U.S. insurers

U.S. stock markets jumped more than 1% on Monday as more states prepared to ease stay-at-home orders and investors geared up for one of the busiest weeks of quarterly earnings reports, including from tech titans Apple and Microsoft. .N

At 13:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.16% at 24,050.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.22% at 2,871.24 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.88% at 8,710.219. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, up 13.3% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, up 12.8% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, up 12.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 9.4% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 3.7% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 3.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Cantel Medical Corp <CMD.N>, up 30.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, down 36.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, up 69.1% ** Net Element Inc <NETE.O>, up 41.8% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc <BBBY.O>, up 30% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Verastem Inc <VSTM.O>, down 45.8% ** Ideal Power Inc <IPWR.O>, down 19.3% ** Southern Co SO.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Southern Co: CS sees Q1 profit miss due to load reduction ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Apple: Cowen & Co sees fall in Q2 iPhone unit sales, no Q3 outlook ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 8.0% BUZZ-Beyond Meat falls as UBS downgrades to sell on recession/COVID-19 risks ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Depressed customer activity to be near-term headwind for AmEx ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 25.0% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat late-stage data from Alzheimer's drug ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Focus on full-year outlook post strong Q1 pre-announcement- Cowen ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 3.0% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's sales to take hit from slump in housing market- Telsey ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.6% BUZZ-Street View: Verizon remains calm amid COVID-19, but with limited upside ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 12.4% BUZZ-Rises as cancer drug shows promise against COVID-19 ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Boeing scrapping Embraer deal will help conserve cash - Vertical Research ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Rises as increased work-from-home drives topline beat ** CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC.O: up 23.6% BUZZ-Surges after starting late-stage trial on severe COVID-19 patients ** Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc AVDL.O: up 24.9% BUZZ-Up after sleep disorder drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 25.4% BUZZ-Surges on positive preclinical data from COVID-19 vaccine ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Continues to slip as Facebook takes aim ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.7% ** JPMorgan Chase and Co JPM.N: up 4.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 6.7% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 4.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on higher treasury yields ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-UBS cuts to 'neutral' ahead of coronavirus drug data ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Two brokerages upgrade on revised operating plan ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Farfetch falls on $300 mln convertible debt offering ** Eltek Ltd ELTK.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Soars on as co posts profit in Q4 vs. year-ago loss ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N: up 18.5% ** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 10.0% ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd TNP.N: up 16.5% ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Tanker companies rise as scramble for crude storage persists ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Initial arthritis drug data leaves door open for limited benefit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 7.5%

** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: up 8.1% BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp erase YTD losses as Citi raises to "buy" ** Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPH.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-Up on FDA approval for generic epinephrine injection ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 2.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 3.1% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 1.0% ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: down 1.9% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 3.0% ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 7.2% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 7.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.7% ** Helmerich And Payne Inc HP.N: down 2.3% ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-U.S. oil and gas stocks fall on oversupply and storage concerns ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises on plans to cut spending by about $515 million ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 11.4% BUZZ-Big Lots says sales are surging, shares jump ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Cystic fibrosis treatments' prices asymmetrical to benefits- ICER ** Copa Holdings SA CPA.N: down 12.5% BUZZ-Latam carrier Copa sputters on scrapping dividends, capital raising plans ** United States Oil Fund USO.P: down 16.0% BUZZ-Hits record low on exiting June futures ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 10.5% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 9.0% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 8.5% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-U.S. casinos higher as Jefferies says China quarantine measures could be eased in May ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Up after reports of California factory reopening ** Inspired Entertainment Inc INSE.O: up 19.2% BUZZ-Jumps on cost-cutting drive, upbeat forecast ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc HARP.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Up on receiving payment after first dosing of cancer drug in trial ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Gains as lung cancer therapy shows positive data in early trial ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Gains on new patent allowance in Canada ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV.N: up 9.7% BUZZ-Rises as Saudi's PIF discloses stake ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 0.9% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 1.6% ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: up 0.2% ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Health insurers gain on Supreme Court's ruling for $12 bln in claims ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: up 6.2% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: up 3.8% ** American International Group Inc AIG.N: up 4.8% ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-U.S. insurers move higher as broader market gains ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Shares gain ahead of Q1 checkup ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: up 15.2% BUZZ-Rises on improved Asia business as preliminary results disappoint ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Merck Q1 report due with some coronavirus hit seen ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-PREVIEW: 3M gains ahead of expected Q1 earnings drop ** Towne Bank TOWN.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q1 profit The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.37%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.15%

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

