BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Tuniu, Facebook, Alphabet

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as a heated first presidential debate pointed to a tough race ahead, with investors also locking in gains on the last day of the third quarter..N

At 8:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.71% at 27,213. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.60% at 3,313.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.69% at 11,259.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** IDT Corp IDT.N, up 10.7% ** Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N, up 9.8% ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, down 9.2% ** Onto Innovation Inc ONTO.N, down 9.1% ** X Financial XYF.N, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O, up 136.5% ** CTI Biopharma Corp CTIC.O, up 132.4% ** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O, up 29.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O, down 38.9% ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O, down 36.2% ** Aptorum Group Ltd APM.O, down 34.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as COVID-19 treatment candidate improves symptoms in non-hospitalized patients

** Tuniu Corp TOUR.O: up 29.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $10 mln share buyback plan

** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains on positive data from its kidney disorder drug

** Yunji Inc YJ.O: up 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars after first live streaming show on Douyin

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co expects cloud unit to turn profitable next year

** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on adoption of co's genome mapping system in Australia and Slovenia

** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 0.7% premarket

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 0.6% premarket

** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.7% premarket

BUZZ-Antitrust news from three continents weigh on Big Tech

** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' on growth prospects[USNnL4N2GR35N]

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Near-term challenges aplenty

** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Down after co prices upsized equity offering

** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as co begins mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Surgalign Holdings Inc SRGA.O: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars on deal to acquire Holo Surgical

** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on report of takeover offer from NextEra

** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 38.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after COVID-19 vaccine shows signs of working in older adults

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co plans to lay off 28,000 park employees

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Agrees to buy William Hill

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Up on U.S. approval for adrenal insufficiency treatment

