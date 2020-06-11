US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Onconova Therapeutics, Nio Inc

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Thursday on jitters over a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim forecast for the economy from the Federal Reserve. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 3.08% at 26,130. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.49% at 3,106.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.59% at 9,927.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Jupai Holding Ltd <JP>, up 40.0% ** Four Seasons Education <FEDU.K>, up 33.9% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.K>, up 18.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Colony Credit Real Estate <CLNC.K>, down 41.5% ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ>, down 33.6% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ>, down 25.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, up 365.3% ** Color Star Technology Co Ltd <HHT.O>, up 127.1% ** Del Taco Restaurants Warrants <TACOW.O>, up 69.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Genius Brands International Inc <GNUS.O>, down 34.8% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Equity Warrants <AVCTW.O>, down 33.3% ** TDH Holdings Inc <PETZ.O>, down 33.3% ** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on emergency use application for COVID-19 test ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as investors munch on Just Eat Takeaway's $7.3 bln offer ** Concho Resources CXO.N: down 7.3% premarket ** EOG Resources EOG.N: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Concho, EOG Resources among KeyBanc's top E&P picks ** Endo International ENDP.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Opioid lawsuit overhang resurfaces as economy reopens ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 6.1% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on record U.S. crude inventories, bearish Fed ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio falls after pricing upsized share offering ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: up 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after shelving share consolidation plan ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: down 6.8% premarket ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-BTIG starts coverage on Uber, Lyft with "buy" ** Zillow Group ZG.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-BTIG says 'buy' on long-term prospects ** Starbucks corp SBUX.O: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks is positioned well for long term ** Westlake Chemical WLK.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades on improving caustic soda prices ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as human trials begin for COVID-19 antibody cocktail ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-BTIG starts with 'neutral' on potential for domestic recovery ** Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Begins enrollment in COVID-19 trial, shares up ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue jump, narrow adjusted loss

